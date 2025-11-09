Blues honor service members at Salute to Military Night on Nov. 11

The St. Louis Blues will proudly host their annual Salute to Military Night, presented by Boeing, when they take on the Calgary Flames on Tuesday, Nov. 11.

In a night dedicated to honoring the bravery and sacrifice of those who have served, the Blues invite fans to help in celebrating the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces, both past and present.

Fans can look forward to a variety of military-themed activations and moments of recognition throughout the evening — all designed to honor those who have dedicated their lives to service. And it will start before they even step foot inside Enterprise Center, as the building will be lit up in red, white and blue.

Additionally an annual Veterans Day tradition will continue as fans are asked to help sing the national anthem before the game. Retired Navy officer Generald Wilson will do the honors Tuesday night, with fans then encouraged to join in as a showing of support and solidarity.