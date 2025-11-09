Blues honor service members at Salute to Military Night on Nov. 11

e7ff2143-12d1-4faf-a603-6444f4f30bf1Overstreet
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

The St. Louis Blues will proudly host their annual Salute to Military Night, presented by Boeing, when they take on the Calgary Flames on Tuesday, Nov. 11.

In a night dedicated to honoring the bravery and sacrifice of those who have served, the Blues invite fans to help in celebrating the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces, both past and present.

Fans can look forward to a variety of military-themed activations and moments of recognition throughout the evening — all designed to honor those who have dedicated their lives to service. And it will start before they even step foot inside Enterprise Center, as the building will be lit up in red, white and blue.

Additionally an annual Veterans Day tradition will continue as fans are asked to help sing the national anthem before the game. Retired Navy officer Generald Wilson will do the honors Tuesday night, with fans then encouraged to join in as a showing of support and solidarity.

Blues fans sing national anthem at 2022 Salute to Military Night

New this season, fans will also have the chance to share a personal message of gratitude by visiting one of several tables throughout the concourse to fill out a "Thank You, Troops" card. During the first period, fans will be invited to proudly hold their cards high for a special in-game moment recognizing our military heroes.

Cards will be available for fans to fill out on the Plaza, PNC Premier and Mezzanine levels at the following locations:

  • First Community Entrance concourse (Portal 2)
  • Post Entrance concourse (Portal 9)
  • Blues for Kids section (Portal 15)
  • Anheuser-Busch Biergarten (Portal 22)
  • PNC Premier Level Entrance
  • The District (Portal 33)
  • Section 320 (Portal 50)
  • Ballpark Village Fan Deck (Portal 58)

Throughout the game, the Blues and players will host a number of military groups and organizations in gratitude for their service. Captain Brayden Schenn will welcome members of Blues Warrior Hockey in his suite as part of Schenn’s Friends presented by PARIC, while Jordan Binnington will host Folds of Honor guests through his Binner’s Bauds program. The Blues will also welcome 50 active-duty servicemen and their families from Scott Air Force Base as part of the team’s First Game program.

Fans both at the game and afar can also show their support for veteran-focused charities, including Folds of Honor, H.E.R.O.E.S. Care and Blues Warrior Hockey, in several ways. Fans can purchase a limited-edition mystery puck at the Blues for Kids section outside Portal 15, buy a 50/50 raffle ticket in-arena or online or can bid on signed military-themed jerseys at blues.givesmart.com starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday

Join the Blues in saluting our nation’s heroes at this unforgettable night of hockey, unity, and gratitude. Limited tickets for the Nov. 11 game are available here.

Military_Jersey
Mystery Pucks Military SIGNED 2

