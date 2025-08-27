Blues have 14 nationally-televised games in 2025-26

celeb_nationaltv_blues
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

The St. Louis Blues will be featured on national television and/or streaming 14 times during the 2025-26 regular season.

ESPN, ESPN+ and Hulu will combine to broadcast eight games, while TNT will feature the Blues six times.

National broadcasts this season include six games against Central Division rivals: three against the Chicago Blackhawks, two against the Dallas Stars and one against the Colorado Avalanche. Other key matchups include a Nov. 5 meeting with Alexander Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals, a March 13 date vs. Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers, and an April 14 matchup with Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Due to the national broadcast schedule, four games have new start times: Dec. 9 vs. Boston Bruins - 7 p.m. (previously 6 p.m.), Jan. 13 vs. Carolina Hurricanes - 6:30 p.m. (previously 7 p.m.), Feb. 28 vs. New Jersey Devils - 4 p.m. (previously 6 p.m.) and March 1 at Minnesota Wild - 4 p.m. (previously 5:30 p.m.)

FanDuel Sports Network will broadcast the remaining 68 regular-season games. Audio of all regular-season games will also be available on 101 ESPN and the Blues App.

2025-26 Season National Broadcasts

Oct. 15 vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 8:30 p.m. - TNT
Nov. 5 at Washington Capitals, 6:30 p.m. - TNT
Dec. 12 vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 7 p.m. - ESPN+, Hulu
Jan. 7 at Chicago Blackhawks, 8:30 p.m. - TNT
Jan. 13 vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 6:30 p.m. - ESPN+, Hulu
Jan. 27 vs. Dallas Stars, 7 p.m. - ESPN+, Hulu
Feb. 4 at Dallas Stars, 8:30 p.m. - TNT
March 4 at Seattle Kraken, 9 p.m. - ESPN+, Hulu
March 10 vs. NY Islanders, 6:30 p.m. - TNT
March 13 vs. Edmonton Oilers, 7 p.m. - ESPN+, Hulu
April 1 at Los Angeles Kings, 8 p.m. - TNT
April 5 at Colorado Avalanche, 8:30 p.m. - ESPN
April 14 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 8:30 p.m. - ESPN
April 16 at Utah Mammoth, 7 p.m. - ESPN

All times listed are Central.

