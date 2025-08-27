Blues have 14 nationally-televised games in 2025-26

The St. Louis Blues will be featured on national television and/or streaming 14 times during the 2025-26 regular season.

ESPN, ESPN+ and Hulu will combine to broadcast eight games, while TNT will feature the Blues six times.

National broadcasts this season include six games against Central Division rivals: three against the Chicago Blackhawks, two against the Dallas Stars and one against the Colorado Avalanche. Other key matchups include a Nov. 5 meeting with Alexander Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals, a March 13 date vs. Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers, and an April 14 matchup with Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Due to the national broadcast schedule, four games have new start times: Dec. 9 vs. Boston Bruins - 7 p.m. (previously 6 p.m.), Jan. 13 vs. Carolina Hurricanes - 6:30 p.m. (previously 7 p.m.), Feb. 28 vs. New Jersey Devils - 4 p.m. (previously 6 p.m.) and March 1 at Minnesota Wild - 4 p.m. (previously 5:30 p.m.)

FanDuel Sports Network will broadcast the remaining 68 regular-season games. Audio of all regular-season games will also be available on 101 ESPN and the Blues App.

2025-26 Season National Broadcasts

Oct. 15 vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 8:30 p.m. - TNT

Nov. 5 at Washington Capitals, 6:30 p.m. - TNT

Dec. 12 vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 7 p.m. - ESPN+, Hulu

Jan. 7 at Chicago Blackhawks, 8:30 p.m. - TNT

Jan. 13 vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 6:30 p.m. - ESPN+, Hulu

Jan. 27 vs. Dallas Stars, 7 p.m. - ESPN+, Hulu

Feb. 4 at Dallas Stars, 8:30 p.m. - TNT

March 4 at Seattle Kraken, 9 p.m. - ESPN+, Hulu

March 10 vs. NY Islanders, 6:30 p.m. - TNT

March 13 vs. Edmonton Oilers, 7 p.m. - ESPN+, Hulu

April 1 at Los Angeles Kings, 8 p.m. - TNT

April 5 at Colorado Avalanche, 8:30 p.m. - ESPN

April 14 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 8:30 p.m. - ESPN

April 16 at Utah Mammoth, 7 p.m. - ESPN

All times listed are Central.