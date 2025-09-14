Blues fall to Blackhawks in OT in prospect showcase

prospects_chi_16x9
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

Oliver Moore scored just 24 seconds into overtime to help the Chicago Blackhawks to a 3-2 win against the St. Louis Blues prospects on Saturday night in the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase.

Moore, a 2023 first-round pick of the Blackhawks, turned up his speed and got behind the Blues defense to bury the game-winner for Chicago, who improved to 1-0 in the showcase.

Chicago will play Minnesota on Sunday.

The Blues went 1-0-1 in the showcase, which features prospects from St. Louis, Chicago and Minnesota in early action before NHL training camps get underway next week.

The Blues got goals Saturday from 2023 first-round pick Otto Stenberg, who lit the lamp just 1:18 into the game for an early lead, and defenseman Anthony Kehrer, who tied the game at 2-2 with a goal with under eight minutes remaining in the third period.

Goaltender Will Cranley didn’t give up a goal in the game’s first half. He was relieved by undrafted 18-year-old Matthew Koprowski, who will join the Blues for training camp when it opens on Thursday at Centene Community Ice Center.

The Blues beat Minnesota 6-4 to open the tournament on Friday.

Stenberg, Kehrer score in Blues OT loss to Chicago

News Feed

Carbonneau scores late, helps Blues prospects to 6-4 win vs. Wild

Jackman feels Alumni Director role is perfect fit

Blues sign Carbonneau, Susuev to entry-level contracts

Blues begin training camp on Sept. 18

Jackman named Blues Director of Alumni

New jerseys available at STL Authentics beginning Sept. 8

6 players join Blues & Brews lineup on Sept. 19

Blues, Verizon partner to erase $25,000 in local veteran debt for every regular-season win in 2025-26

Blues to participate in Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase

Blues rally around Maryville University's campaign to join NCAA Division 1 hockey

Blues announce jersey schedule for 2025-26

Inside look at St. Louis Blues

4 Blues games get new start times

Blues have 14 nationally-televised games in 2025-26

Blues announce presale for new jerseys

Single game tickets for 2025-26 season on sale Aug. 22

Blues sign Lucic to professional tryout

Blues unveil 2025-26 promotional calendar