Blues fall to Blackhawks in OT in prospect showcase

Oliver Moore scored just 24 seconds into overtime to help the Chicago Blackhawks to a 3-2 win against the St. Louis Blues prospects on Saturday night in the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase.

Moore, a 2023 first-round pick of the Blackhawks, turned up his speed and got behind the Blues defense to bury the game-winner for Chicago, who improved to 1-0 in the showcase.

Chicago will play Minnesota on Sunday.

The Blues went 1-0-1 in the showcase, which features prospects from St. Louis, Chicago and Minnesota in early action before NHL training camps get underway next week.

The Blues got goals Saturday from 2023 first-round pick Otto Stenberg, who lit the lamp just 1:18 into the game for an early lead, and defenseman Anthony Kehrer, who tied the game at 2-2 with a goal with under eight minutes remaining in the third period.

Goaltender Will Cranley didn’t give up a goal in the game’s first half. He was relieved by undrafted 18-year-old Matthew Koprowski, who will join the Blues for training camp when it opens on Thursday at Centene Community Ice Center.

The Blues beat Minnesota 6-4 to open the tournament on Friday.