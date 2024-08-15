Blues, Blues Alumni donate $10k to help family of former Blue

The St. Louis Blues and Blues Alumni are each making a $5,000 donation to help support necessary medical care for Ryan and Ozzy Brodziak.

Ryan and Ozzy were walking in their neighborhood on Aug. 13 when an out-of-control vehicle drove onto the sidewalk and struck them. Both were rushed to the emergency room and taken to the intensive care unit with severe injuries.

According to a GoFundMe set up to benefit the Brodziaks, Ryan suffered a significant spinal cord injury and multiple fractures in his spine. Ozzy sustained a skull fracture and a fractured left arm.

Former Blue Kyle Broziak, who played three seasons with St. Louis from 2015-18, is the brother of Ryan and uncle to Ozzy.

Fans wishing to donate or learn more can visit the GoFundMe page by clicking here.