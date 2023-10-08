Blues beat Blackhawks 5-3 in preseason finale

Robert Thomas scored two goals to help the Blues to a 5-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks in the preseason finale on Saturday night at Enterprise Center.

Nikita Alexandrov, Mackenzie MacEachern and Jake Neighbours added goals for the Blues, who finished the exhibition schedule with a 4-2-2 record.

Jordan Binnington made 11 saves in the opening 40 minutes, while Joel Hofer only had two make two saves in relief in the third period.

The Blues will open the regular season on Oct. 12 in Dallas before returning to St. Louis for the Home Opener on Oct. 14 vs. Seattle.