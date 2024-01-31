Blues assign Gaudette to Springfield

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned forward Adam Gaudette to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Gaudette, 27, served four penalty minutes in two appearances during his stint with the Blues.

The Braintree, Massachusetts, native has dressed in 37 games with the Thunderbirds this season, recording an AHL-leading 24 goals and 36 points overall.

Gaudette was originally acquired by the Blues via trade from the Toronto Maple Leafs on February 17, 2023.