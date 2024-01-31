Blues assign Gaudette to Springfield

gaudette_adam_16x9
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned forward Adam Gaudette to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.  

Gaudette, 27, served four penalty minutes in two appearances during his stint with the Blues. 

The Braintree, Massachusetts, native has dressed in 37 games with the Thunderbirds this season, recording an AHL-leading 24 goals and 36 points overall. 

Gaudette was originally acquired by the Blues via trade from the Toronto Maple Leafs on February 17, 2023.

News Feed

MacEachern to undergo season-ending surgery on shoulder

Schenn ranks second in Blues history in overtime goals

Blues, Stifel upgrade Carr Lane VPA Middle School tech lab

Perunovich sustains lower-body injury

Schenn scores in OT, Blues defeat Kings to extend winning streak to 5

Blues recall Tucker from Springfield

Buchnevich, Blues rally to defeat Kraken in OT for 4th straight win

Schenn scores in OT, Blues defeat Canucks for 3rd straight win

Saad scores late in 3rd, Blues rally past Flames

Binnington makes 18 saves, Blues shut out Capitals

Blues Hall of Fame inductees to drop puck Jan. 20

Oshie hat trick sparks Capitals to win against Blues

Kapanen placed on IR, Gaudette recalled

Blues, BJC HealthCare and Washington University Orthopedics Announce Sponsorship Extension

Alexandrov recalled from conditioning assignment

Tippett, Flyers defeat Blues for 4th straight win

17th annual Blues Blood Drive set for Jan. 17

Tucker assigned to Springfield for conditioning