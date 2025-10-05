Blues assign 5 players to Springfield

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have assigned five players to their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Players assigned are forwards Dalibor Dvorsky, Aleksanteri Kaskimaki and Otto Stenberg, as well as defensemen Theo Lindstein and Leo Loof.

