Blues assign 5 players to Springfield

By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have assigned five players to their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Players assigned are forwards Dalibor Dvorsky, Aleksanteri Kaskimaki and Otto Stenberg, as well as defensemen Theo Lindstein and Leo Loof.

The Blues will open the 2025-26 regular season schedule when they host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Enterprise Center. All fans in attendance will receive a 2025-26 Blues wall calendar courtesy of Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers. Prior to the game, the Blues will host an Opening Night Rally as part of Dobbs Face-Off Week from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Union Station. The event will include appearances by Blues broadcasters Chris Kerber and Joey Vitale, Louie, Blue Crew and more, as well as activities like the Blues inflatables and a 50/50 raffle. Blues partners 101 ESPN, Anheuser-Busch, Pepsi Zero Sugar, and 1st Phorm will also be on-site with activations and giveaways. The rally is free and open to Blues fans of all ages.

To secure tickets for opening night and to explore all of the Blues’ fan-friendly ticket options, visit stlouisblues.com/tickets.

