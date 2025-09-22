Blues assign 4 players to junior teams

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the Blues have assigned forward Antoine Dorion (Quebec – QMJHL), defenseman Lukas Fischer (Sarnia – OHL), forward Adam Jecho (Edmonton – WHL), and defenseman William McIsaac (Spokane – WHL) to their junior teams.

In addition, goaltender Matthew Koprowski was released from his amateur tryout and returned to his junior team, Owen Sound (OHL).

The Blues will continue training camp this week before hosting the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. at Enterprise Center. Blues season tickets, mini plans, group tickets, suites, and individual tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. To learn about all the ticket options available for the upcoming season, visit stlouisblues.com/tickets.