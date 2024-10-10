Blues add new concession stands for 2024-25

When the doors to Enterprise Center open for the St. Louis Blues 2024-25 home opener on Tuesday, Oct. 15, fans will be able to experience a variety of exciting new food options, as well returning local favorites and national brands. Since first teaming up with local restaurants Hi-Pointe Drive In and Sugarfire in 2017, the St. Louis Blues have remained committed to showcasing the best of the St. Louis food scene through their continued expansion of concession partners.
Expanded Roster Includes:
- Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: Marking its first location inside an NHL arena, leading fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy’s will offer classic menu favorites such as Freddy’s Original Double Steakburger with Cheese, Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Cheese Curds and Frozen Custard treats at Portal 58.
- Rosalita’s Cantina: Find creative Tex-Mex flavors, including ultimate nachos piled high with beef or tinga chicken with chile con queso, sour cream and fresh pico de gallo, mini chicken chimichangas and churros con chocolate at Portal 46.
- Bold Spoon Creamery: Featuring ingredients grown on their farm in Park Hills, MO, Bold Spoon Creamery brings its gourmet ice cream with unique flavors such as Pumpkin Chai and Salted Chocolate to Portal 11.
- Ramblin’ Rounds: From food truck to new food stand, Ramblin’ Rounds will offer a variety of mini donuts, from classics like cinnamon sugar and powdered sugar, to signature specialties including Bacon My Day French Toast and Fruity Rebel, along with fresh-squeezed lemon shake-ups at Portal 33.
- Frosty Cart by Wendy’s: Wendy’s beloved frozen treat gets a twist with specialty mix-ins such as the Cha Chacolota with chocolate Frosty, Oreo cookie pieces and Ghiradelli chocolate sauce or the Lucky Break with vanilla Frosty and Lucky Charms marshmallows at Portal 5.
- Rebel Whiskey Bar: Known for its smooth Kentucky Bourbon, Rebel Whiskey will carry your favorite dark liquor as well as other classic alcoholic beverages. Stop by the bar and enjoy a refreshing alcoholic beverage while cheering for the Blues. You can find the bar replacing the Jack Daniel's Bar at Portal 6.