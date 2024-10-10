Blues add new concession stands for 2024-25

When the doors to Enterprise Center open for the St. Louis Blues 2024-25 home opener on Tuesday, Oct. 15, fans will be able to experience a variety of exciting new food options, as well returning local favorites and national brands. Since first teaming up with local restaurants Hi-Pointe Drive In and Sugarfire in 2017, the St. Louis Blues have remained committed to showcasing the best of the St. Louis food scene through their continued expansion of concession partners.

Expanded Roster Includes: