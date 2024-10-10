Blues add new concession stands for 2024-25

Freddy's, Rosalita's Cantina among new food options available at Enterprise Center

burger
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

When the doors to Enterprise Center open for the St. Louis Blues 2024-25 home opener on Tuesday, Oct. 15, fans will be able to experience a variety of exciting new food options, as well returning local favorites and national brands. Since first teaming up with local restaurants Hi-Pointe Drive In and Sugarfire in 2017, the St. Louis Blues have remained committed to showcasing the best of the St. Louis food scene through their continued expansion of concession partners.

Expanded Roster Includes:

  • Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: Marking its first location inside an NHL arena, leading fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy’s will offer classic menu favorites such as Freddy’s Original Double Steakburger with Cheese, Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Cheese Curds and Frozen Custard treats at Portal 58.
  • Rosalita’s Cantina: Find creative Tex-Mex flavors, including ultimate nachos piled high with beef or tinga chicken with chile con queso, sour cream and fresh pico de gallo, mini chicken chimichangas and churros con chocolate at Portal 46.
  • Bold Spoon Creamery: Featuring ingredients grown on their farm in Park Hills, MO, Bold Spoon Creamery brings its gourmet ice cream with unique flavors such as Pumpkin Chai and Salted Chocolate to Portal 11.
  • Ramblin’ Rounds: From food truck to new food stand, Ramblin’ Rounds will offer a variety of mini donuts, from classics like cinnamon sugar and powdered sugar, to signature specialties including Bacon My Day French Toast and Fruity Rebel, along with fresh-squeezed lemon shake-ups at Portal 33.
  • Frosty Cart by Wendy’s: Wendy’s beloved frozen treat gets a twist with specialty mix-ins such as the Cha Chacolota with chocolate Frosty, Oreo cookie pieces and Ghiradelli chocolate sauce or the Lucky Break with vanilla Frosty and Lucky Charms marshmallows at Portal 5.
  • Rebel Whiskey Bar: Known for its smooth Kentucky Bourbon, Rebel Whiskey will carry your favorite dark liquor as well as other classic alcoholic beverages. Stop by the bar and enjoy a refreshing alcoholic beverage while cheering for the Blues. You can find the bar replacing the Jack Daniel's Bar at Portal 6.
tacos-rosalitas

Returning St. Louis Favorites:

  • Session Taco (formerly Mission Taco Joint): Portal 4
  • Steve’s Hot Dogs: Portal 8
  • Brett Hull’s Junction House: Portal 15
  • Hi-Pointe Drive In: Portal 16
  • Chicken Out: Portal 17
  • Sugarfire: Portal 21
  • Farmtruk: Portal 36 – new location
  • Ices Plain & Fancy: Portal 45
  • Tropical Liqueurs: Portals 20 & 42
stl-hotdog

Other Notable Food Additions:

  • Shake Shack, founded by St. Louis native Danny Meyer, expands to a second location in the Bud Light Sports Pub on the PNC Premier Level, after first opening at Portal 3 in 2022.
  • STL Kitchen, run by the arena’s in-house concessionaire, Levy Restaurants, has expanded its offering at 1800 Cantina at Portal 11 to include Shareable Cantina Nachos, bacon-wrapped Senora Dog and Taco Dog.
  • STL Kitchen has also partnered with Missouri-based Blues Hog, specializing in rubs, marinades, meats and more with several menu items throughout the arena including Blues Hog pulled pork and chicken sandwiches and nachos at Portal 59 and chopped pork and chopped brisket sandwiches at Portal 53.

Join us at our Home Opener on Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m. to get a first look at the new food and drink options.

