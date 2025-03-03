Blue Note Cup crowns 37 champions in historic weekend

The Blue Note Cup crowned its victors this past weekend, ending the Missouri youth hockey season on an incredible note.

The Blue Note Cup is the finale of the Missouri Youth Hockey playoffs and is supported by the St. Louis Blues and their youth hockey partner, First Community Credit Union.

On March 1-2, a record-breaking 74 teams across 37 divisions competed in the Blue Note Cup, making this year's tournament the largest in the event's history. All four AAA Blues teams that competed in this year's tournament came out victorious, averaging an impressive 8.5 goals per game.

Additionally, the three all-female teams who qualified for this season's Blue Note Cup all hoisted trophies.

This year's event reached new heights, with the 6U-8U festival expanding to Maryville University’s Hockey Center to accommodate the continued growth of youth hockey. The festival featured 170 teams, nearly doubling last year’s 92.

The St. Louis Blues and Missouri Youth Hockey formed a partnership in the 2016-17 season and, since then, the Blue Note Cup has expanded from 19 divisions to 37, with an increase in the older age range showcasing the strong retention among youth hockey in the region.