Blue Note Cup crowns 37 champions in historic weekend

By Gabby Khodadad
St. Louis Blues

The Blue Note Cup crowned its victors this past weekend, ending the Missouri youth hockey season on an incredible note.

The Blue Note Cup is the finale of the Missouri Youth Hockey playoffs and is supported by the St. Louis Blues and their youth hockey partner, First Community Credit Union.

On March 1-2, a record-breaking 74 teams across 37 divisions competed in the Blue Note Cup, making this year's tournament the largest in the event's history. All four AAA Blues teams that competed in this year's tournament came out victorious, averaging an impressive 8.5 goals per game.

Additionally, the three all-female teams who qualified for this season's Blue Note Cup all hoisted trophies.

This year's event reached new heights, with the 6U-8U festival expanding to Maryville University’s Hockey Center to accommodate the continued growth of youth hockey. The festival featured 170 teams, nearly doubling last year’s 92.

The St. Louis Blues and Missouri Youth Hockey formed a partnership in the 2016-17 season and, since then, the Blue Note Cup has expanded from 19 divisions to 37, with an increase in the older age range showcasing the strong retention among youth hockey in the region.

Check out which teams took home the Blue Note Cup!

Saturday, March 1

Squirt C3: Lady Falcons 2, Meramec 1

Squirt C2: Twin Bridges 2, Affton 0

Squirt B2: Rockets 4, St. Peters 3

Peewee A3: Meramec 4, Kirkwood 3

Squirt B1: Decatur 1, St. Peters 0

Squirt A1: Kirkwood 1, Rockets 0

Peewee C3: So. Illinois 2, Cyclones 0

Squirt A3: Kirkwood 1, St. Peters 0

Peewee C2: Twin Bridges 2, Affton 1

Peewee B3: Kirkwood 5, Affton 2

Bantam B1: NW Arkansas 1, St. Peters 0

Bantam A1: Kirkwood 3, Affton 1

Squirt A2: So. Illinois 3, Chesterfield 1

Squirt B3: St. Peters 4, Twin Bridges 2

Bantam A2: St. Peters 3, Twin Bridges 2

Tier 2 9U Squirt AA: Eagles 9U 6, Knights 9U 5

Tier 2 10U Squirt AA: Knights 10U 6, Eagles 10U 2

Tier 2 11U Peewee AA: Eagles 11U 3, Knights 11U 2

Tier 2 12U Peewee AA: Knights 12U 5, Eagles 12U 1

Tier 2 13U Bantam AA: Sting 13U 4, Knights 13U 2

Sunday, March 2

Bantam C: Lady Liberty 4, Rockets 3

Peewee B2: Mid Missouri 4, Chesterfield 2

Squirt C1: Kirkwood 2, Decatur 1

Peewee A1: KC Outlaws 1, Affton 0

Midget 16U A: Rockets 1, Rockets 0

Midget 16U AA: Twin Bridges 4, Affton 1

Peewee A2: Kirkwood 3, So. Illinois 1

Peewee C1: Lady Falcons 5, Kirkwood 2

Midget 18U AA: Rockets 3, Kirkwood 1

Bantam A3: Chesterfield 8, Springfield IL 4

Bantam B3: So. Illinois 5, St. Peters 3

Peewee B1: St. Peters 3, Kirkwood 0

Bantam B2: Mid Missouri 3, St. Peters 1

Tier 1 9U Squirt AAA: Blues 9U 11, Carshield 1

Tier 1 10U Squirt AAA: Blues 10U 10, Carshield 0

Tier 1 11U Peewee AAA: Blues 11U 8, Carshield 1

Tier 1 12U Peewee AAA: Blues 12U 5, Carshield 3

