Blues host inaugural Girls 12U Tier 1 Invitational to boost youth hockey

1st Phorm, Enterprise and Professional Women’s Hockey Ambassadors supporting on-ice skills and off-ice leadership coaching for five teams of girls players from across the nation.

Girls-Hockey-Article
By St. Louis Blues/Press Release

ST. LOUIS, MO — Continuing their commitment to supporting girls hockey development, the St. Louis Blues will be hosting the inaugural Girls 12U Tier 1 Ice Breaker Invitational at Centene Community Ice Center from Aug. 8–10. This premier tournament for female hockey players under the age of 12 will showcase five of the nation’s top Tier 1 girls’ hockey programs—St. Louis AAA Lady Blues, Carolina Jr. Canes, San Jose Jr. Sharks, Arizona Kachinas and Milwaukee Jr. Admirals—for a weekend of elite-level competition and impactful off-ice development.

In addition to competing in a round-robin style tournament with a four-game minimum and a championship game, each team will also participate in a full schedule of enrichment programming. Events include nutrition and leadership training from 1st Phorm, a Women in Sports Panel and Festival and a fan-favorite Skills Competition presented by Enterprise.

Also supporting the effort will be an esteemed group of Professional Women’s Hockey Ambassadors serving as mentors and leaders throughout the weekend. Helping to lead both on and off-ice sessions will be Olympic medalists Alex Cavallini, Hannah Brandt, Megan Ferguson, Abby Roque and Jincy Roese. Among the ambassadors, Brandt, Roque and Roese are all currently starring in the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL).

Youth-Hockey-Girls-with-Alex-Cavallini

This event continues the rapid rise of girls hockey across St. Louis led by the Blues and their diverse youth hockey programming. Since launching the Blues Girls Hockey Development Program in 2020 as the organization’s NHL All-Star Legacy initiative, the Blues have grown participation from just over 100 girls in the first year to nearly 500 players this past season across multiple initiatives, including Girls Development, Little Blues, North City Blues and Try Hockey for Free. The program emphasizes low-cost access, skills building and female-led mentorship—ensuring a welcoming environment for players of all levels.

St. Louis continues to solidify itself as a hub for women’s hockey development. In addition to supporting all-girls associations like Affton Lady Liberty, Chesterfield Lady Falcons and the St. Louis Lady Cyclones, the city also hosted the PWHL Takeover Tour in March 2025, further cementing its commitment to advancing the women’s game.

The Ice Breaker Invitational stands as a celebration of this momentum—a weekend where elite competition meets community, mentorship, and the bright future of girls hockey.

