Blues host inaugural Girls 12U Tier 1 Invitational to boost youth hockey

ST. LOUIS, MO — Continuing their commitment to supporting girls hockey development, the St. Louis Blues will be hosting the inaugural Girls 12U Tier 1 Ice Breaker Invitational at Centene Community Ice Center from Aug. 8–10. This premier tournament for female hockey players under the age of 12 will showcase five of the nation’s top Tier 1 girls’ hockey programs—St. Louis AAA Lady Blues, Carolina Jr. Canes, San Jose Jr. Sharks, Arizona Kachinas and Milwaukee Jr. Admirals—for a weekend of elite-level competition and impactful off-ice development.

In addition to competing in a round-robin style tournament with a four-game minimum and a championship game, each team will also participate in a full schedule of enrichment programming. Events include nutrition and leadership training from 1st Phorm, a Women in Sports Panel and Festival and a fan-favorite Skills Competition presented by Enterprise.

Also supporting the effort will be an esteemed group of Professional Women’s Hockey Ambassadors serving as mentors and leaders throughout the weekend. Helping to lead both on and off-ice sessions will be Olympic medalists Alex Cavallini, Hannah Brandt, Megan Ferguson, Abby Roque and Jincy Roese. Among the ambassadors, Brandt, Roque and Roese are all currently starring in the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL).