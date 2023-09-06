News Feed

5 Blues games receive new start times

5 Blues games receive new start times
Blues get 13 national TV broadcasts during 2023-24 season

Blues get 13 national TV broadcasts in 2023-24
Blues partner with Shift4 for new commerce experience

Blues partner with Shift4 for next-gen experience
Blues sign Ratcliffe to professional tryout

Blues sign Ratcliffe to professional tryout
Blues Single Game Tickets on sale now

Single-game tickets on sale now
Rivers named lead analyst for Blues on Bally Sports Midwest

Rivers named new analyst for Blues on Bally Sports
Blues unveil 2023-24 promotions and theme nights

Blues unveil 2023-24 promotions and theme nights
Blues to premiere The Anatomy of the Draft on YouTube

Watch The Anatomy of the Draft on YouTube
Blues turn to musical roots for 2023-24 season

Blues turn to musical roots for 2023-24 season
Hull named to Sporting News' GOAT Mountain

Hull named to Sporting News' GOAT Mountain
Blues Hall of Fame Class of 2024 online voting

First Community becomes presenting sponsor of Blues Hall of Fame
Biakabutuka signs three-year entry-level contract

Biakabutuka signs three-year entry-level contract
Blues sign Toropchenko to two-year contract

Toropchenko signs two-year contract
Dvorsky signs three-year entry-level contract

Dvorsky signs 3-year entry-level contract
Greiss retires after 14 seasons in the NHL

Greiss retires after 14 seasons in the NHL
Blues sign Sundqvist to one-year contract

Blues sign Sundqvist to 1-year contract
Tim Taylor impressed with best Blues prospect camp

Taylor impressed after Blues' "best" Prospect Camp
Blues sign McGing to one-year deal

Blues sign McGing to 1-year deal

Binnington, Thomas, Schenn, Faulk and more to appear at Blues & Brews

Outdoor street party will also feature live performances by country music star Chris Lane and local blues musician Marquise Knox

blues_brews_players
By St. Louis Blues
Press Release

BUY TICKETS

Jordan Binnington, Robert Thomas, Brayden Schenn, Justin Faulk, Colton Parayko, Kevin Hayes and Craig Berube are scheduled to appear at the first-ever Blues & Brews event on Sept. 22 at the Anheuser-Busch Brewery.

The event, which begins at 6:30 p.m., is presented by Bud Light, 101 ESPN and 92.3 WIL and will serve as the launch to the 2023-24 season. The team will play its first preseason contest less than 24 hours later - a split-squad matchup with the Arizona Coyotes - beginning at 2 p.m. on Sept. 23 at Enterprise Center.

Blues & Brews will be headlined by country music star Chris Lane and also features a live performance by blues musician and St. Louis native Marquise Knox. The outdoor street party is open to all ages and will also allow fans to visit the Clydesdales and enjoy food trucks and games in the Biergarten. Fans 21 and over will receive a complimentary Bud Light. Additional food and drinks, along with exclusive Blues & Brews merchandise, will also be available for purchase.

Tickets for the event are $20 each and are available now at ticketmaster.com. Doors open at 6 p.m. and free parking will be available in front of the tour center and other nearby parking lots. Fans are allowed to bring their own lawn chairs, but they must be removed from any cover or bag. Guests scheduled to appear are subject to change.