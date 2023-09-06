Binnington, Thomas, Schenn, Faulk and more to appear at Blues & Brews

Jordan Binnington, Robert Thomas, Brayden Schenn, Justin Faulk, Colton Parayko, Kevin Hayes and Craig Berube are scheduled to appear at the first-ever Blues & Brews event on Sept. 22 at the Anheuser-Busch Brewery.

The event, which begins at 6:30 p.m., is presented by Bud Light, 101 ESPN and 92.3 WIL and will serve as the launch to the 2023-24 season. The team will play its first preseason contest less than 24 hours later - a split-squad matchup with the Arizona Coyotes - beginning at 2 p.m. on Sept. 23 at Enterprise Center.

Blues & Brews will be headlined by country music star Chris Lane and also features a live performance by blues musician and St. Louis native Marquise Knox. The outdoor street party is open to all ages and will also allow fans to visit the Clydesdales and enjoy food trucks and games in the Biergarten. Fans 21 and over will receive a complimentary Bud Light. Additional food and drinks, along with exclusive Blues & Brews merchandise, will also be available for purchase.

Tickets for the event are $20 each and are available now at ticketmaster.com. Doors open at 6 p.m. and free parking will be available in front of the tour center and other nearby parking lots. Fans are allowed to bring their own lawn chairs, but they must be removed from any cover or bag. Guests scheduled to appear are subject to change.