Binnington, Parayko win 4 Nations Face-Off title

Jordan Binnington and Colton Parayko are 4 Nations Face-Off champions!

Canada captured the tournament title in a thrilling 3-2 overtime win against the United States on Thursday. Binnington was brilliant in overtime as the two St. Louis Blues players hoisted another trophy in a winner-take-all game at TD Garden.

It was a back-and-forth affair all night, with neither team able to seal the win in regulation. With Stanley Cup Playoff overtime rules in effect, Connor McDavid played the hero. The forward scored the overtime-winning goal at 8:18 of the first overtime to give Canada the win and the championship.

Binnington made 31 saves in net in the winning effort, including several huge stops in OT. He was the only goaltender to start every game for his team, playing every minute for the Canadians. He finished with a 3-1-0 record, 2.37 goals-against average and .907 save percentage.