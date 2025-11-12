Binnington named MAC's Sports Personality of the Year

St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington is the 2025 winner of the Missouri Athletic Club (MAC) Sports Personality of the Year Award.

Binnington, along with other distinguished members of the St. Louis sports community, will be honored at the 56th Jack Buck Sports Awards on Monday, Dec. 8 at the Missouri Athletic Club.

Binnington, who made his debut in 2019 and led the Blues to the Stanley Cup in his rookie season, led the team to another late season charge into the postseason in 2024-25. In February, the goaltender delivered more clutch performances in leading Canada to the 4 Nations Face-Off championship.

In a victory against the Calgary Flames on Nov. 11, Binnington became the Blues' all-time leader in games played by a goaltender, surpassing 1981 Sports Personality of the Year Mike Liut's record of 347 by playing in his 348th game. He also previously surpassed Liut to become the franchise's all-time leader in wins with his 152nd victory in November 2024.

The Sports Personality of the Year Award, established by MAC member Jack Buck in 1970 to annually honor the top St. Louis sports figure, is voted on by members of the Missouri Athletic Club, and has been presented to some of the biggest names in sports history including Bob Gibson, Lou Brock, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Brett Hull, Al MacInnis, Albert Pujols and Kurt Warner. Binnington becomes the ninth member of the Blues organization to win the award joining Liut (1981), Hull (1990), Curtis Joseph (1993), Brendan Shanahan (1995), MacInnis (1999), T.J. Oshie (2014), Vladimir Tarasenko (2016), and Craig Berube (2019).

