Binnington sets record for games played by a Blues goalie

Jordan Binnington played in his 348th game with the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night vs. Calgary, setting a new franchise record for games played by a goaltender.

The previous record - set by Mike Liut at 347 games in 1985 - stood for 40 years, eight months and 22 days.

The record is just another career milestone for Binnington, who also became the franchise's all-time wins leader with his 152nd victory in 2024, also passing Liut (151).

Binnington helped the Blues with their first Stanley Cup in franchise history in 2019 and was the only rookie goaltender in NHL history to record all 16 wins en route to the championship.

GAMES PLAYED (BLUES GOALIE)

1. Jordan Binnington - 348

2. Mike Liut - 347

3. Jake Allen - 289

4. Curtis Joseph - 280

5. Grant Fuhr - 249

6. Greg Millen - 209

7. Brian Elliott - 181

8. Jaroslav Halak - 159

9. Rick Wamsley - 154

10. Brent Johnson - 143