ACHA National Championships set for March 13-25

The 2025 ACHA National Championships, presented by FloHockey, will be hosted at Centene Community Ice Center and the Maryville University Hockey Center from March 13 through March 25. This year’s event marks the second consecutive year the event has been held in St. Louis. The ACHA National Championships were previously hosted in St. Louis in 2022 and 2024, and will return in 2026, 2027 and 2028.

The American Collegiate Hockey Association was founded in 1991 and features more than 461 college and university-affiliated teams representing 48 states and two Canadian provinces. The organization represents approximately 13,000 players.

Area teams participating in the championship tournaments this year include Maryville University (Men’s Division 1), Lindenwood University & Maryville University (Men’s Division 2), and Maryville University (Women’s Division 1).

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome the ACHA National Championships back to St. Louis and sincerely appreciate the trust they have shown in our region to exercise their option to keep the event here for 2026, giving us the honor of hosting their incredible event six times over the seven-year span from 2022-2028,” Blues President and CEO Chris Zimmerman said. “We are fortunate to have partners like the St. Louis Sports Commission, Centene Community Ice Center, and Maryville University Hockey Center that share our passion for growing the sport of hockey across all levels within our region and for enabling our region to be at the center of amateur hockey in this country. We look forward to the high-level of competition we’re going to see across all five ACHA divisions on the men’s and women’s sides over the next two weeks, kicking off an unprecedented run of top-flight hockey events in St. Louis over the next month that includes the PWHL Takeover Tour and the NCAA Men’s Frozen Four.”

The event is co-hosted by the St. Louis Sports Commission and the St. Louis Blues and will feature players from 82 teams across all five ACHA divisions—Men’s Division 1, 2, and 3 and Women’s Divisions 1 and 2.

