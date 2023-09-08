3 questions facing the St. Louis Blues

NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams.



1. Are the Blues good enough to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs despite minimal personnel changes?

Missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs is an uncommon occurrence for the Blues, who have failed to qualify just twice in the past 12 seasons.

The last time the Blues missed the playoffs was in 2017-18, and they would go on to win the Stanley Cup the following season.

"I'm not going to be shocked if we're in the playoffs next year, and I'm not going to be shocked if we do damage next year in the playoffs," Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said. "But we need to be playing meaningful games a lot longer than we played (last) year or else maybe my assessment of the guys I talked about was incorrect and we are in a rebuild and we'll deal with it then. I don't think we're there yet, but as you can tell by the wavering of that answer, I'm not 100 percent committed to that either."