2017 Winter Classic jersey voted best in Bluenatics poll

St. Louis Blues fans have spoken… the 2017 Winter Classic jersey has been voted as the best in team history.

The results were found through an online vote at Bluenatics, where fans cast their ballots in a bracket that included 16 jerseys and four rounds of voting from Jan. 14 to Feb. 4.

Nearly 15,000 votes were cast throughout the competition, which pitted the 2017 Winter Classic jersey against the team’s navy blue third jersey worn from 2008-16 in the final round.

The 2017 Winter Classic jersey debuted in the team’s first outdoor game in club history when the Blues defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Jan. 2, 2017. The jersey was worn six additional times during the 2016-17 season and served as the basis for the team’s current Heritage sweaters, which are worn for Saturday home games at Enterprise Center.

Fans can register for free for Bluenatics to participate in additional polls and games, win great prizes and receive special offers from Blues partners.