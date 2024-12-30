Zach Werenski named NHL's third star for the week

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski was named the National Hockey League’s Third Star for the week ending December 29, the league and club announced today. Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele was named the First Star, while Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin was selected Second Star. It marks the third time in his career that Werenski has earned a Star of the Week accolade, most recently being named the First Star for Nov. 18-24, 2024.

Werenski, 27, registered seven assists and seven points with 17 shots on goal on 24:46 time on ice in three contests, leading the league in assists (tied), points (tied) and shots on goal. He led the Blue Jackets to a 2-1-0 record as the club improved to 3-1-1 in its last five contests. He became the second player in franchise history with back-to-back three assist games (Seth Jones, Mar. 31-Apr. 3, 2018), recording 0-3-3 and seven shots on goal in a 5-4 win over Montreal on December 23 before tying his own franchise record for assists in a game by a defenseman with 0-4-4 and six shots on goal in a 6-2 win over Boston on December 27.

The Grosse Pointe, Michigan native leads the NHL in time on ice and ranks fifth in shots on goal as well as leads NHL blueliners in goals (tied) and shots on goal and ranks third in points and fourth in assists this season with 11-28-39, 134 shots on goal and is +3 in 37 games. Columbus’ first round pick, eighth overall, in the 2015 NHL Draft, he is the franchise’s all-time leader among defensemen in goals, assists and points with 101-240-341 in 523 career appearances. He moved past Nick Foligno (142-192-334 in 599 GP) for fourth on the club’s all-time scoring list with his first assist on December 23.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Tuesday against the Carolina Hurricanes. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 8 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on FanDuel Sports Network and the FanDuel Sports Network app. Coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. with the “Blue Jackets Live” pre-game show. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.