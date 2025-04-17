Zach Werenski named Blue Jackets Community MVP for third time

Recognition underscores his unwavering dedication to making a meaningful impact in the central Ohio community

2425_CBJ_FND_CommunityMVP_08_Social_16x9_1920x1080_Master
By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

Each season, the Blue Jackets Community MVP Award is given to the player who best demonstrates community stewardship. This year, the team’s ownership, management, and Foundation are proud to announce defenseman Zach Werenski as the 2024-25 Community MVP Award recipient. This marks the third consecutive year Werenski has received the honor, underscoring his unwavering dedication to making a meaningful impact in the central Ohio community.

Beyond his stellar performance on the ice, where he has amassed 22 goals and 58 assists for 80 points so far this season, Werenski has continued to use his platform to make a difference. His flagship initiative, the Z-Suite program, has provided over 2,000 children and families facing significant challenges with unforgettable game-day experiences over the last three seasons. Whether supporting pediatric cancer patients, honoring first responders, or creating opportunities for underserved youth, Werenski’s generosity and leadership have been instrumental in strengthening the Columbus community.

Werenski’s commitment extends beyond the rink through personal engagements, volunteer work, and financial contributions. Over the years, his efforts with Nationwide Children’s Hospital, A Kid Again, and the Salvation Army have directly impacted families in need, while his outreach to military members and first responders reflects his deep-rooted appreciation for those who serve. Additionally, he has helped raise awareness and funds for Ohio animal shelters by participating in the “Hockey and Hounds” radio program held on 97.1 The Fan for two seasons. His passion for making a difference continues to inspire fans and teammates alike.

Werenski becomes only the second player in franchise history to receive the Blue Jackets' Community MVP Award three times (tied – Nick Foligno). Previous recipients include Boone Jenner, Rick Nash, Nick Foligno, Cam Atkinson, and David Savard, all of whom have left lasting legacies of service within the Columbus community.

As part of the Community MVP Award, the Columbus Blue Jackets will make a $5,000 donation on Werenski's behalf to the charity, or charities, of his choice. This initiative underscores the organization's commitment to supporting the communities in which they live and work.

The team has recognized a player for outstanding community service since the 2002-03 season. Past winners are: 2002-03 – Tyler Wright; 2003-04 – Luke Richardson; 2005-06 – Manny Malhotra; 2006-07 – Jody Shelley; 2007-08 – Dan Fritsche; 2008-09 – Rick Nash; 2009-10 – R.J. Umberger; 2010-11 – Jared Boll; 2011-12 – Marc Methot; 2012-13 – Derek MacKenzie; 2013-14 – Derek MacKenzie; 2014-15 – Nick Foligno; 2015-16 – David Clarkson; 2016-17 – Nick Foligno; 2017-18 – Sergei Bobrovsky; 2018-19 – Nick Foligno; 2019-20 – Boone Jenner; 2020-21 – Cam Atkinson; 2021-22 – Jack Roslovic; 2022-23 – Zach Werenski; 2023-24 – Zach Werenski.

