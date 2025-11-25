Chychrun scores twice, Capitals ease past Blue Jackets

Wilson made it 2-0 at 16:29 of the second period. Sourdif skated down the right wing and dropped a pass in the bottom of the circle to Aliaksei Protas, who quickly fed it across to Wilson for a one-timer into an open net.

“I thought I had a step on the [defenseman], half a step I guess, and it was a pretty sharp angle,” Sourdif said. “So, I did a shoulder check and saw ‘Pro’ there, and obviously ‘Pro’ sees everybody on the ice and one touches that over to 'Willy' and it’s in the back of the net.”

Chychrun increased the lead to 3-0 with 15 seconds remaining in the period, scoring a power-play goal with a shot from the point.

Chychrun has scored in three straight games (four goals) and also extended his point streak to eight games (five goals, six assists).

“I honestly think if guys weren’t telling me I was on a point streak I wouldn’t know,” Chychrun said. “I’m not really big with stats. ... I just come out and show up and prepare like it’s any other game. Try to get my body ready and give my best effort for the team.”

Carlson quickly followed up Chychrun's goal by scoring with three seconds remaining in the period to make it 4-0. Sourdif won a face-off in the right circle back to Alex Ovechkin, who swept the puck across to Carlson for a one-timer from the high slot.

“They scored one, they scored another on the power play, and then, obviously, with two, three seconds left and the face-off, you can’t let that happen,” Columbus defenseman Ivan Provorov said. “If we went into the second intermission 1-0 and, obviously, a tighter game, anything could’ve happened. But when you go into the second intermission down four goals, it’s tough to come back.”

Martin Fehervary made it 5-0 at 4:05 of the third period, scoring on a one-timer from the right point.

Mateychuk made it 5-1 at 5:50 when he scored on a rebound from the right circle.

Columbus forward Mathieu Olivier left the game late in the first period with an upper-body injury, and defenseman Zach Werenski left late in the second period with an upper-body injury. The Blue Jackets were already playing without forward Kirill Marchenko, who left the morning skate with an upper-body injury.

“We worked tonight,” Evason said. “We just didn’t have a lot ... our true game wasn’t there tonight. And then you get banged up a little bit and then, obviously, things snowball from there.”

NOTES: Evason said Olivier and Werenski will be evaluated Tuesday. ... The goals scored 12 seconds apart by Chychrun and Carlson were the fastest two by defensemen in Capitals history. The previous mark was 20 seconds, set by Rick Green and Robert Picard on Jan. 3, 1979.