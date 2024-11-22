Winning Thoughts: Werenski, Johnson push CBJ past Lightning

Columbus wins one of the craziest games you'll ever see behind two of its top players

win TBL 11-21
By Jeff Svoboda
@JacketsInsider BlueJackets.com

After CBJ wins, we'll give three takeaways about what stood out or what we'll remember from the Blue Jackets victory.

1. Feel free to use whatever adjective you want to describe that game.

Whether it’s insane, bonkers, unreal, or holy whatever you want to say, the two teams played one of those games where it felt like every puck was going to go in at Nationwide Arena on Thursday night.

They happen every once in a while, but not very often. In fact, it was just the fourth 7-6 final in the 24-season history of the Blue Jackets – and in a weird quirk of fate, Columbus has won all of them in overtime.

“Fans, I’m sure, love it,” head coach Dean Evason said after the 13-goal outburst. “Coaches don’t love it that much.”

Well then score one for the fans, because this was wall-to-wall entertainment. Tampa Bay took a 3-0 lead only to see the Blue Jackets erase it, then it was pattycake from there – a 4-3 Lightning lead, a 5-4 CBJ advantage, a 6-5 Jackets lead and then finally Zach Werenski’s winner 1:25 into extra time.

TBL@CBJ: Werenski scores goal against Jonas Johansson

At the start of the second period, there were six goals scored – four for Columbus – in a span of 5:50. Nine times, a goal was scored within two minutes of another goal, and three times Tampa Bay scored within one minute after a CBJ goal.

There will be a lot to correct defensively for the CBJ, of course, but why bother harping on that? It was good, old-fashioned, 1980s-style fun at the downtown barn Thursday night.

“You feel like you’re on the pond a little bit,” Kent Johnson said.

“Definitely one of the weirder ones I’ve played,” Werenski said.

“I’ve been in a few like that,” Sean Monahan said after a four-point night.

In the end, it was the Blue Jackets that stuck with it and left with the two points. Hey, if you’re gonna be in a game like that, you might as well win it.

“It was one of those things, it doesn’t happen every day,” Werenski said. “Tonight was fun because we got the win, and that’s all that matters.”

2. Zach Werenski is at another level this season.

There have been some virtuoso performances by the ninth-year defenseman this year, but this one takes the cake. Werenski’s two-goal, three-assist game gave him the first five-point game of his career, and afterward, teammates and coaches were effusive in their praise.

TBL@CBJ: Werenski scores goal against Jonas Johansson

“I’ve seen a lot of hockey players,” Evason said. “I don’t think I’ve seen one like him. Honestly. He’s amazing. He just does it all. When he wants the puck, he goes and gets it. When he wants to defend, he defends.”

Added Johnson: “It’s unbelievable. He’s always been a superstar, but this year he’s elevated even more. I’m excited for him. Hopefully he can keep it going and have a season to really put himself on the map with the top defensemen in the league. I really believe he is. He should be up for the Norris (Trophy) and play for Team USA. I think he deserves all that stuff.”

Those guys might be a little biased, and we are too, but there’s no lie to be detected. Werenski is now second in the league among defensemen in goals (six) and tied for second in points, and he leads all blueliners in shots on goal (73) and average time on ice (25:46).

With two of the loudest voices in the Blue Jackets locker room out in captain Boone Jenner and fellow alternate captain Erik Gudbranson, Werenski has been serving as the de-facto captain this season. Both on the ice and off of it, he’s raised his level, as at times it feels like he’s putting the team on his back to try to will it to victory.

On Thursday night, he did.

“He’s taken on a way bigger role within our room, on the bench, and away from the rink,” Evason said. “It’s been positive for him. I think he’s really embraced that. I think in the past he’s maybe been a little bit more quiet and reserved, and I think this has pushed him forward. I think it’s helped his game on the ice as well.”

3. Kent Johnson certainly came back with a bang.

Well, make it two big booms.

The uber-talented wing had two goals and three assists in his first 10 periods of action to start the campaign, but on his first shift of his 11th period Oct. 17 vs. Buffalo, Johnson tripped over teammate James van Riemsdyk and landed on his shoulder. It was clear immediately he was in pain, skating to the locker room, and Johnson missed 14 games because of the injury.

It didn’t take him long to welcome himself back on Thursday night. Johnson scored both a shorthanded goal and a power-play goal – making him the eight player in team history to do so in a game – in an emphatic signal that there was very little rust in his game.

TBL@CBJ: Johnson scores SHG against Jonas Johansson

“He’s just such a good hockey player, right?” Evason said. “You come back after that and you don’t turn the puck over, you hang on to it, you have the confidence to make plays. Some guys come back their first time, it’s just like throwing pucks away and they’re jittery and struggle in different areas. And he didn’t.”

Johnson begged to differ a bit, noting he rushed a few passes in the early going before getting up to game speed as the contest went on. That’s a bit of nitpicking, though, and he now has four goals and seven points in five games played this year.

Of all the encouraging signs for the Blue Jackets, having the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 draft reaching a new level consistently would be near the top of the list.

“He’s a great player,” Monahan said. “He was eager to get back. He put a lot of work in, so credit to his work. He’s a huge part of this team, so it’s real nice to have him back. It’s his pose, his confidence (that stand out). When you’re in this league and you want the puck and you make plays with it, that makes you dangerous every time you’re on the ice, and that’s something he has.”

