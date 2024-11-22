Winning Thoughts: Werenski, Johnson push CBJ past Lightning

“I’ve seen a lot of hockey players,” Evason said. “I don’t think I’ve seen one like him. Honestly. He’s amazing. He just does it all. When he wants the puck, he goes and gets it. When he wants to defend, he defends.”

Added Johnson: “It’s unbelievable. He’s always been a superstar, but this year he’s elevated even more. I’m excited for him. Hopefully he can keep it going and have a season to really put himself on the map with the top defensemen in the league. I really believe he is. He should be up for the Norris (Trophy) and play for Team USA. I think he deserves all that stuff.”

Those guys might be a little biased, and we are too, but there’s no lie to be detected. Werenski is now second in the league among defensemen in goals (six) and tied for second in points, and he leads all blueliners in shots on goal (73) and average time on ice (25:46).

With two of the loudest voices in the Blue Jackets locker room out in captain Boone Jenner and fellow alternate captain Erik Gudbranson, Werenski has been serving as the de-facto captain this season. Both on the ice and off of it, he’s raised his level, as at times it feels like he’s putting the team on his back to try to will it to victory.

On Thursday night, he did.

“He’s taken on a way bigger role within our room, on the bench, and away from the rink,” Evason said. “It’s been positive for him. I think he’s really embraced that. I think in the past he’s maybe been a little bit more quiet and reserved, and I think this has pushed him forward. I think it’s helped his game on the ice as well.”

3. Kent Johnson certainly came back with a bang.

Well, make it two big booms.

The uber-talented wing had two goals and three assists in his first 10 periods of action to start the campaign, but on his first shift of his 11th period Oct. 17 vs. Buffalo, Johnson tripped over teammate James van Riemsdyk and landed on his shoulder. It was clear immediately he was in pain, skating to the locker room, and Johnson missed 14 games because of the injury.

It didn’t take him long to welcome himself back on Thursday night. Johnson scored both a shorthanded goal and a power-play goal – making him the eight player in team history to do so in a game – in an emphatic signal that there was very little rust in his game.