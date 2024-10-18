Winning Thoughts: Blue Jackets offense too much for Sabres

After CBJ wins, we'll give three takeaways about what stood out or what we'll remember from the Blue Jackets victory.

1. Are you not entertained?

For the first time in Blue Jackets history, Columbus has scored at least six goals twice in the first four games of the season. Following in the footsteps of Saturday’s 6-4 win at Colorado, the Blue Jackets have already shown they can be an explosive outfit, with six different CBJ players scoring in each of those games.

So where has the offense come from? You can point to a lot of factors, including the fact the Blue Jackets have a bunch of talented players, from veterans who can put the puck in the net to youngsters starting to feel a groove to defensemen who aren’t afraid to jump in the play. In all, 11 different players have already scored through the first four games.

Add in a little confidence and a system that encourages attacking play, and you have a team that has shown it can put some points on the board in the early going.