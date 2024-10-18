Blue Jackets score 6 in victory against Sabres

Yegor Chinakhov and Adam Fantilli also scored, and Zach Werenski and Jake Christiansen each had two assists for the Blue Jackets (2-2-0). Daniil Tarasov made 20 saves.

Columbus forward Cole Sillinger said the influence of the late Johnny Gaudreau is still felt.

Gaudreau, 31, and his brother, Matthew, 29, died Aug. 29 when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver who has been charged with two counts of death by auto, while riding bicycles near their home in Salem County, New Jersey.

“This is our work,” Sillinger said, “If you're not having fun when you're coming to the rink, and battling with your teammates and brothers, what's the point? That's the kind of the mentality switch [this year], is realizing that there's more to life.

“[Johnny] taught a lot of us that. We just try to play like we’re having fun, play loose, but not tight-minded.”

Owen Power and JJ Peterka scored, and Jiri Kulich scored his first NHL goal for the Sabres (1-4-1), who lost 6-5 in overtime at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday. Devon Levi made 19 saves.

“Rough night by our D,” Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said. “Some of the puck play, probably four goals.”