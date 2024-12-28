Winning Thoughts: Blue Jackets blast by Bruins

Columbus' power play, top players push the Jackets to a big win in Nationwide Arena

win 12-27
By Garrison McDaniel / BlueJackets.com

After CBJ wins, we'll give three takeaways about what stood out or what we'll remember from the Blue Jackets victory.

BLUE JACKETS 6, BRUINS 2

1. Power-play success led the Jackets over the Bruins.

Feb. 23, 2021, against the Chicago Blackhawks was the last time the Blue Jackets scored three power-play goals in one game before Friday night. After scoring on all three chances against the Bruins, the Jackets have converted on 10 of their last 30 attempts on the man-advantage and have their highest power-play percentage (21.7) since the 2016-17 season.

It is safe to say they have found their way with the special teams unit as their top power play was the line that tallied all three goals against the Bruins.

One of the keys to success has been Sean Monahan, who has played the “bumper” role (the player in the slot for the attacking team that is in the middle of all four penalty killers) on the top unit. In this difficult-to-operate position, Monahan has still found a way to score four power-play goals this season, including the opening goal of this contest.

BOS@CBJ: Monahan scores PPG against Joonas Korpisalo

“He's just phenomenal because he's committed to it,” said head coach Dean Evason, who noted not everyone wants to fill that role. “He doesn't care. The team asks him to play in the bumper, so he plays in the bumper, and he does it to the best of his ability to help his team win.”

Another factor in the team’s success is how consistent the top line has been together, and that unit is now starting to develop trust and chemistry with one another.

“(We have) a lot of confidence. I feel like we are all on the same page,” said Zach Werenski, who assisted on all three power-play tallies. “(Voronkov) is great in front of the net, (Monahan) is great in the bumper, and it allows us on the outside to work. Everything's just working all right now on that.”

2. Werenski’s four-assist night helped elevate the Blue Jackets past the Bruins.

When Werenski plays well, the Blue Jackets have won hockey games this season. Against the Bruins, he tied his career high in assists in a single game, which he set Nov. 22, 2023, against the Chicago Blackhawks. He accomplished this feat while being matched up against the top Bruins forwards and defensemen all night.

“How big is (Werenski) every night, right?” Evason said. “I mean, you guys watch him. We watch him. He's a consummate pro. He goes about his business. I didn't know he had four assists. He probably doesn't either. All he cared about was two points.”

Werenski now has 39 points in 36 games played this season, good for third in the NHL among defensemen behind just Cale Makar (45) and Quinn Hughes (42). His 39 points in the team's first 36 games is tied for the third-most in CBJ franchise history and the top total for a blueliner.

“I just liked our game. I thought we kept it simple. Our transition game was good. Our breakouts were good,” Werenski said. “We didn't give them too much till the third period there, so that was a solid game all around.”

3. Dmitri Voronkov is a game-changer for the Blue Jackets.

Voronkov may be 6-foot-5, and at first glance, you may assume he is just a big body, grinder type of player. However, the big man has shown skill throughout the season with 12 goals and 22 points in 27 games and, more specifically, Friday night against the Bruins.

The Russian-born forward was dominant in this game, recording back-to-back power-play goals and earning the primary assist on Adam Fantilli’s goal that gave the Jackets the lead for good in the second period.

“I've trusted him with that pass; he has made it a ton,” Fantilli said. “He made a few more throughout the night. You just kind of got to be confident in your teammates. I was there, and it worked out.”

Voronkov scored both of his goals by being the netfront presence on the power play. His first of the night came from the backhand as he was able to roof it past former Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo.

BOS@CBJ: Voronkov scores PPG against Joonas Korpisalo

“It was sweet,” Fantilli said about that rally. “Roofed it. I'm pretty sure it hit the top of the net right away. Like I said, he's really good in tight. He's great at that netfront spot. He’s doing really well for us.”

Voronkov is a valuable player for the Blue Jackets on both ends of the ice and has been excellent on the first line with Monahan and Marchenko.

“He brings a little bit of everything. Really good player, a lot of fun to play with,” Monahan said. “Big guy, good in front of the net. I mean, he's good at everything, so he's a huge part of this team, and he had a great night for us tonight.”

Give the gift of Blue Jackets hockey with the Holiday Gift Pack!

Starting at just $99, each pack includes two game tickets to two games of your choice, an exclusive, limited-edition Blue Jackets Homage shirt.

SHOP NOW

News Feed

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets face Bruins again in Boston

Voronkov, Monahan each score twice, Blue Jackets cruise past Bruins

Blue Jackets recall Denton Mateychuk, Mikael Pyyhtia from Cleveland

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets back in action as they host Bruins

Prospect Report: Checking in on the CBJ pipeline at midseason

Mateychuk looks the part in his NHL debut

Winning Thoughts: Blue Jackets rally to down Canadiens

Marchenko breaks tie late in third, Jackets edge Canadiens

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets head into Christmas break by hosting Montreal

Blue Jackets announce roster moves

Blue Jackets get a point in Philadelphia

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets on to Philadelphia for another Metro matchup

For Provorov – and his family – passion is the key to the game

Blue Jackets to ring in 2025 with New Year's Eve game, presented by New Amsterdam Vodka

Winning Thoughts: Merzlikins pushes Jackets past Devils

Merzlikins stops 40, Blue Jackets hold off Devils

Blue Jackets, Sinclair Broadcast Group team up to bring select games to fans for free across Ohio and the region

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets host Devils in Nationwide Arena