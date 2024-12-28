Winning Thoughts: Blue Jackets blast by Bruins

“He's just phenomenal because he's committed to it,” said head coach Dean Evason, who noted not everyone wants to fill that role. “He doesn't care. The team asks him to play in the bumper, so he plays in the bumper, and he does it to the best of his ability to help his team win.”

Another factor in the team’s success is how consistent the top line has been together, and that unit is now starting to develop trust and chemistry with one another.

“(We have) a lot of confidence. I feel like we are all on the same page,” said Zach Werenski, who assisted on all three power-play tallies. “(Voronkov) is great in front of the net, (Monahan) is great in the bumper, and it allows us on the outside to work. Everything's just working all right now on that.”

2. Werenski’s four-assist night helped elevate the Blue Jackets past the Bruins.

When Werenski plays well, the Blue Jackets have won hockey games this season. Against the Bruins, he tied his career high in assists in a single game, which he set Nov. 22, 2023, against the Chicago Blackhawks. He accomplished this feat while being matched up against the top Bruins forwards and defensemen all night.

“How big is (Werenski) every night, right?” Evason said. “I mean, you guys watch him. We watch him. He's a consummate pro. He goes about his business. I didn't know he had four assists. He probably doesn't either. All he cared about was two points.”

Werenski now has 39 points in 36 games played this season, good for third in the NHL among defensemen behind just Cale Makar (45) and Quinn Hughes (42). His 39 points in the team's first 36 games is tied for the third-most in CBJ franchise history and the top total for a blueliner.

“I just liked our game. I thought we kept it simple. Our transition game was good. Our breakouts were good,” Werenski said. “We didn't give them too much till the third period there, so that was a solid game all around.”

3. Dmitri Voronkov is a game-changer for the Blue Jackets.

Voronkov may be 6-foot-5, and at first glance, you may assume he is just a big body, grinder type of player. However, the big man has shown skill throughout the season with 12 goals and 22 points in 27 games and, more specifically, Friday night against the Bruins.

The Russian-born forward was dominant in this game, recording back-to-back power-play goals and earning the primary assist on Adam Fantilli’s goal that gave the Jackets the lead for good in the second period.

“I've trusted him with that pass; he has made it a ton,” Fantilli said. “He made a few more throughout the night. You just kind of got to be confident in your teammates. I was there, and it worked out.”

Voronkov scored both of his goals by being the netfront presence on the power play. His first of the night came from the backhand as he was able to roof it past former Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo.