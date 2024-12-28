Voronkov, Monahan each score twice, Blue Jackets cruise past Bruins

COLUMBUS -- Dmitri Voronkov scored twice and had an assist and Sean Monahan had two goals to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 6-2 win over the Boston Bruins at Nationwide Arena on Friday.
Zach Werenski had four assists, Kirill Marchenko had a goal and two assists and Elvis Merzlikins made 23 saves for the Blue Jackets (15-15-6), who are 3-0-1 in the past four games.
“No one in here is really too worried about what's going on outside this dressing room,” Monahan said. “We’ve got to continue to build on the little things we do when we win games. We’re trending in the right direction, and it’s a real fun group to be a part of.”
The Blue Jackets have scored six goals in a game seven times this season, five times at home, and also scored seven goals once at Nationwide Arena, where they are 11-4-3.
“We have a lot of confidence here at home right now,” Werenski said. “We're keeping it simple. Our fans are obviously giving us a boost but we have to translate that to the road now and get some wins on the road, because we're doing our job at home and if we want to get to where we want to go, we have to win some games on the road.”
Pavel Zacha and Charlie Coyle each scored and Joonas Korpisalo made 27 saves for the Bruins (19-14-4), who ended a five-game point streak (4-0-1).
“We weren't winning many battles,” Coyle said. “They were quicker to the puck. They all battled us. You can't win many games when you're being outworked like that. That's embarrassing.”
The Blue Jackets have outscored the Bruins 11-3 in their first two games this season. The teams will play each other for the final time in Boston on Saturday.
“The best part of this League is you get to turn a new leaf every single day,” Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy said. “So, we're going to leave this one here and we get a chance to get it right tomorrow.”
Monahan made it 1-0 at 11:29 of the first period with a power-play goal in his 800th NHL game. He gathered a rebound of a Werenski shot and scooped it over Korpisalo.
Zacha tied it 1-1 at 15:13 with a shot from low in the right circle off a wraparound no-look pass by David Pastrnak.
Adam Fantilli regained the lead, 2-1, at 7:00 of the second period. He streaked down the slot to receive a pass from Voronkov and scored on the forehand under the bar.
Monahan upped the lead to 3-1 at 8:13 with a one-timer from a Werenski pass for his 13th goal. Voronkov added a power-play goal at 9:47 on a backhander near the left post to increase the lead to 4-1.
“Anytime your special teams is going like that, especially with the way our kill was going as well, it's definitely a confidence boost, and it boosts the energy,” Fantilli said.
Voronkov scored the Blue Jackets' third power-play goal at 19:14 to make it 5-1 when he banged in a rebound in the crease. Columbus ended the game 3-for-3 on the man advantage.
“Even if it doesn't score, it needs to gain momentum for us to move forward,” Columbus coach Dean Evason said. “The bench feels it when we're getting chances or entering or keeping pucks in, that we're doing the right things, and it can keep the flow of a game going. Obviously, it's nice that it did score tonight - it helped us in the win.”
The last time the Blue Jackets scored three power-play goals in a game was Feb. 23, 2021 vs. the Chicago Blackhawks.
Marchenko made it 6-1 at 3:04 of the third period, and Coyle cut it to 6-2 at 4:08 by scoring in his third straight game.
Notes: Werenski tied his NHL high with four assists, which he set on Nov. 22, 2023. He has seven assists in the past two games. His fifth career four-point game tied Artemi Panarin for the most in Blue Jackets history. … Monahan has eight points in the past four games (four goals, four assists). … Marchenko has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in a seven-game point streak. … Voronkov has five goals and five assists for 10 points in a six-game point streak. … Bruins forward Brad Marchand assisted the second goal to extend his point streak to 11 games (seven goals, seven assists).