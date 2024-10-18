Whit's Frozen Custard now available at Blue Jackets games

The Columbus Blue Jackets are excited to announce a multi-year partnership with Whit’s Frozen Custard ahead of the 2024-25 National Hockey League (NHL) season. The Granville, Ohio-based company will be the Official Frozen Custard of the NHL franchise making Nationwide Arena the 38th location in Ohio where the frozen treats are sold.

“We are elated to welcome Whit’s Frozen Custard to the Blue Jackets family of corporate partners. Their family-focused, quality-first mindset aligns with the Blue Jackets' commitment both on and off the ice. We are excited to give fans a way to indulge in Whit’s’ delicious flavors while cheering for their favorite team, and we look forward to seeing all the custard-covered smiles in the stands this season,” said Blue Jackets Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Ryan Shirk.

The “made fresh daily” delicacies are available immediately with fans able to purchase scoops at concession stands in Nationwide Arena located at Sections 113, 122 and 213. Scoop flavors include vanilla, chocolate, brownie batter, puckeye, black raspberry chip and dirty worm. Throughout the season, Whit’s will introduce new CBJ-inspired flavors for the 5th Line to enjoy.

The fan-favorite Whitties, made of Whit’s Custard between two freshly baked cookies, are also available in freezers at Marketplace stands on the main and upper concourse with vanilla, Butterfinger®, and sprinkle (red, white, and blue) flavors available. Also available are Dippers, a vanilla custard cone dipped in chocolate, sprinkles, or nuts at the Marketplaces.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to serve our customers in the energetic world of hockey. Our family has a deep-rooted passion for both delicious frozen custard and the sport of hockey, stemming from our upbringing in St. Louis — a renowned hockey town — and our own experiences playing throughout high school and beyond, said Whit’s Frozen Custard Vice President of Operations Kaylyn Bemis. “We could not have asked for a better partnership with a franchise that aligns so closely with our brand values. We can't wait to see our customers and fans enjoy our special treats while cheering on the Columbus Blue Jackets. Go Jackets!”

In addition to being a new in-game option, Whit’s Frozen Custard will serve as the Presenting Partner of the “Frozen Minutes.” During every Blue Jackets home game, if the Jackets score a goal during a randomly designated two-minute period, fans will be able to redeem a free scoop in all Ohio locations the next day.