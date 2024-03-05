Nylander gets 1st NHL hat trick, Blue Jackets defeat Golden Knights

Justin Danforth, Yegor Chinakhov and Erik Gudbranson also scored, and Daniil Tarasov made 37 saves for the Blue Jackets (21-30-10), who have won two straight for the first time since Nov. 22-24.

“The magic happens when you start having confidence in your teammates, and that’s what we’ve been seeing recently,” Columbus coach Pascal Vincent said. “I’ve been saying that for some time now. They’re starting to believe in each other and playing for each other, and that changes everything.

“When you’re rewarded with a win, it’s even better because it reinforces good habits.”

Mason Morelli, William Karlsson and Chandler Stephenson scored, and Adin Hill made 27 saves for the Golden Knights (33-22-7), who have lost three straight and are 2-7-1 in their past 10 games.

“I see a team right now that is losing a lot of puck battles that we usually win,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “That comes from within. Compete comes from the individual. We’ve got to want it, and that comes from within. We’ve got to find it.

“We’ve got to want it. We don't want it right now. (It's) very evident in our game.”

Vegas forward Jack Eichel returned to the lineup after missing 19 games because of a knee injury. He was minus-1 in 19:55 of ice time.

Danforth gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 6:16 of the first period. Zach Werenski flubbed a shot from the right point, but Sean Kuraly passed the bouncing puck in the slot to Danforth, who quickly scored glove side on Hill.