Blue Jackets recover, top Penguins in shootout for 4th straight win

Merzlikins made six saves in overtime. He allowed Egor Chinakhov to score in the third round of the shootout, but stopped Rickard Rakell, Crosby and Bryan Rust. Kent Johnson and Charlie Coyle scored for Columbus.

“Doesn’t matter how we get to overtime. We’re there,” Coyle said. “Let’s take care of business. ... You go into a game, and you want two [points] and them zero, but it’s a hard league. We get two, they get one at the end of the day. We, of course, take that.”

Crosby, who also had an assist, tied it 3-3 by redirecting a slap pass from Kris Letang to the right of the net for his 26th goal this season.

“It was a tight game,” Crosby said. “We had chances. They had some chances. I mean, it was pretty even, relative to the score. I think we would have liked to have our power play be a little sharper and maybe the difference. But yeah, even overtime, we possessed the puck a lot. Unfortunately, couldn't get the next one.”