PREVIEW: Blue Jackets welcome Senators to start five-game homestand

The Blue Jackets have won four in a row, with three of them coming under Rick Bowness, but they’ve taken different routes to get to each victory under the new head coach.

Columbus never trailed in home victories last week vs. Calgary and Vancouver, though it did have to overcome a trio of Flames power-play goals to earn a late win. Then on Saturday in Pittsburgh, there were enough twists and turns to fill a Hollywood script.

The Blue Jackets got an early goal to take the lead, then were outplayed the rest of the period and trailed 2-1 going to the second. Columbus was much better in the middle frame and took a 3-2 lead into the third, but Pittsburgh pushed in the final minutes and scored an empty-net goal to send the game to overtime. There, both teams had chances but couldn’t score before Columbus prevailed in the shootout.

So what changed for the Blue Jackets from a first period in which they gave up eight scoring chances to a final 40 minutes in which they were much better defensively?

“When I looked at the video, in the first period, the structure was there,” Bowness said. “What was missing? Compete. That was missing. That’s what we talked about after the first period, get back to that, and you saw in the second we were quick on the puck, a lot better in all zones. We battled hard. We weren’t playing 1-on-1 hockey. We had support on the puck, and the biggest thing, we had pressure all over the ice. That’s competing.”

Improving the team’s defense – goals against, chances against and the penalty kill – was key No. 1 for Bowness when he took over, and a lot goes into it. First off, a good defense can stem from offense, so puck possession has been emphasized. To get the puck, the Blue Jackets are pushing for more pressure and more pace to force teams into turnovers and limit their time to create when they do have possession. And after that, there’s a focus on team defense and covering the slot in their own end.

The results have been mixed so far – Columbus has given up four power-play goals in the three games, but on the good side, the Blue Jackets have allowed just two 5-on-5 goals since Bowness took over.

“We’re playing with more confidence, too,” Severson said. “The systems aren’t necessarily earth-shattering changes, but it’s just little tweaks here and there. We’re sharpening up there, and we’re being a lot smarter. It’s the NHL – guys are going to score goals, guys are going to get looks, it’s a game of mistakes, but for the most part what we’re doing, especially in this last week has been much better.”

The Blue Jackets talked about how important the stretch of games going into the Olympic break would be, and so far, Columbus has taken advantage with the full complement of points in the last four games. Tonight’s contest against an Ottawa team that has a matching record as the Jackets this season kicks off a season-long five-game homestand, making it crucial to keep the strong defensive play and good vibes going.

“Guys, great game, (we) feel awesome, and (now we have to) work in the future,” Marchenko said after the Pittsburgh game. “Now it’s important games. Ottawa, Dallas, Tampa, great teams wait (for) us at home. It will be interesting.”