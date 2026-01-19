Blue Jackets loan Mikael Pyyhtiä to AHL's Cleveland Monsters

The forward has played five games with the Blue Jackets this season, registering a goal and six shots

new cbj team update
By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have loaned forward Mikael Pyyhtiä to the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Pyyhtiä, 24, has recorded five goals and six assists for 11 points with eight penalty minutes and 62 shots on goal in 71 career games with Columbus since making his NHL debut in 2022-23. He has registered 1-0-1 and six shots in five appearances with the club in 2025-26. He was originally selected by the Blue Jackets in the fourth-round, 114th overall, at the 2020 NHL Draft.

The 6-0, 178-pound Turku, Finland native has added 7-15-22 and 14 PIM in 23 games with Cleveland in 2025-26. He has tallied 20-49-69 in 118 career AHL games with Cleveland since the 2022-23 season.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Tuesday when they host the Ottawa Senators. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET with live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network beginning with Blue Jackets Live at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game can also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 93.3 The Bus in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

