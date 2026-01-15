Blue Jackets activate D Erik Gudbranson off Injured Reserve

Defenseman Dysin Mayo has been loaned to Cleveland (AHL) in a corresponding move

new cbj team update
By Blue Jackets Staff
The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated defenseman Erik Gudbranson off Injured Reserve and loaned defenseman Dysin Mayo to the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Gudbranson, 34, has missed the past 38 games after being placed on Injured Reserve on October 27 with a hip injury. He has collected six penalty minutes and three shots on goal in four outings with the Blue Jackets in 2025-26. He has registered 34 goals and 103 assists for 137 points with 851 penalty minutes in 809 career NHL games with eight teams since being selected by the Florida Panthers in the first-round, third overall, in the 2010 NHL Draft. The 6-5, 222-pound native of Ottawa, Ontario has posted 7-36-43 and 143 PIM in 168 contests with Columbus since signing with the club as a free agent on July 13, 2022.

Mayo, 29, has recorded 4-9-13 with 35 PIM in 85 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets and Arizona Coyotes from 2021-26. He has collected 0-1-1 and five shots on goal in three appearances with Columbus this season. The 6-0, 190-pound native of Victoria, British Columbia has added 31-73-104 and 364 PIM in 447 career AHL games, including 2-5-7 and 20 PIM in 21 contests with Cleveland in 2025-26. Originally selected by the Coyotes in the fifth-round, 133rd overall, at the 2014 NHL Draft, he signed a one-year, two-way NHL/AHL contract with the Blue Jackets on July 16, 2025.

The Blue Jackets return to action tonight when they host the Vancouver Canucks. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET with live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network beginning with Blue Jackets Live at 6:30 p.m. ET. The contest will also be simulcast on CW Columbus, WUAB (43.1) in Cleveland, WXIX (19.3) in Cincinnati, WZCD (32.1) in Dayton, WQCW (15.3) in Charleston/Huntington, WV, WKYT (27.2) in Lexington, KY and WAVE (3.3) in Louisville, KY. The game can also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

