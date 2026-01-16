Marchenko, Johnson help Blue Jackets defeat Canucks

Bowness was not happy with his team’s play in the first period either, but liked the way the Blue Jackets responded.

“We really want to emphasize that we want to become a pressure team and that's pressure with the puck, but that's also pressure without the puck,” Bowness said. “They get it, man, we want to go at them. We don't want to give them time and space.”

Marchenko upped the lead to 2-0 at 5:49 of the second period. After Columbus forward Adam Fantilli won a face-off, Marchenko outmuscled Marcus Pettersson for the puck near the left wall and stick-handled toward the net before scoring with a wrist a shot to the upper right corner.

“You get beat off the wall,” Foote said. “You go in the wrong side of a bigger man. Marchenko on the one. You know he's good at that. He's a big man. You've got to stand on the defensive side of a guy like that and respect that. When he gets that space, he's going to make you pay.”

Werenski then extended it to 3-0 at 10:14, scoring with a wrist shot from the right circle for his team-leading 18th goal of the season after a setup by Johnson.

“I was just attacking,” Johnson said. “I was looking for [Marchenko] actually, and then two guys kind of went to ‘Marchie,’ so I just dropped it for ‘Z’ and he did the rest. He has a great shot.”

Boeser cut it to 3-1 on the power play at 14:09. He scored from the left circle off a cross-ice pass by Elias Pettersson for his first goal in 22 games since Nov. 28.

“It definitely feels good, but it doesn't feel that good because of the result of the game,” Boeser said.

Johnson made it 4-1 on the rush at 10:13 of the third period. Boone Jenner skated down the right wing and fed a pass to Johnson in the slot, where he slid the puck through the five-hole. Jenner got his 200th NHL assist on the play.