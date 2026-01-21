Blue Jackets saluting those who serve on Wednesday, Jan. 28

The club's annual Military Appreciation night, presented by Elk + Elk, will take place on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets will salute those who have served or are currently serving in the nation's armed forces during the club's annual Military Appreciation Night, presented by Elk + Elk. The game is on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, when the Blue Jackets host the Philadelphia Flyers at Nationwide Arena for a 7:30 p.m. puck drop and will air nationally on TNT and TruTV, and stream on HBO Max. The evening will feature a variety of themed activities, fundraisers, and tributes to show support and gratitude to all active and retired service personnel.

Throughout the night, fans can honor current, past, and future military service members, including 98-year-old World War II and Korean War veteran Robert Pennington, the game’s military honoree. Additional highlights include a swearing-in ceremony and an on-ice scrimmage by the Ohio Warriors sled hockey team (composed of disabled veterans), and the Elk + Elk Military Salute recognizing all active-duty military members and veterans in attendance. CBJ flags will be available for fans while supplies last.

The night will feature the National Anthem performed by Staff Sgt. Simone Williams with Westerville VFW Post 7883 serving alongside Williams as color guard. Military and veteran service stations, including Children of Valor, the U.S. Coast Guard, Army Recruitment, Military and Veteran Services, Veteran Companion Animal Services, Franklin University Military Affairs, and the National Veterans Memorial Museum, will be set up throughout the concourse.

Guests wishing to support military personnel and their families will have the opportunity to donate fruit snacks and beef jerky to the USO Ohio Collection station located outside Nationwide Arena entrances beginning at 5:30 p.m. Fans who donate snack items will receive a voucher for an exclusive buy one, get one ticket offer.

The Blue Jackets Foundation will host a 50/50 Raffle, presented by KEMBA Financial Credit Union, with proceeds benefiting Operation Meraki, a nonprofit which aims to harness and channel the leadership, skills, resilience, and dedication that veterans cultivated during their time in service. Raffle sales will run from 9 a.m. Tuesday, January 27, through the end of the second intermission on Wednesday, January 28. The winner will be announced on Wednesday, January 28 during the third period. Fans 18 and older can buy tickets at Nationwide Arena during the game or online at BlueJackets.com/5050raffle.

Fans can also enter to win exclusive, player-autographed, military-themed jerseys by purchasing a $10 raffle ticket at cbjauction.givesmart.com from Saturday, January 24, at 9 a.m. through the end of the second intermission on Wednesday, January 28. Military-themed merchandise, including T-shirts and player-autographed mystery pucks, can also be purchased through the Foundation by texting CBJAUCTION to 76278.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are offering a special Military Appreciation Night ticket package that includes a ticket to the game and an exclusive Military Appreciation Night-themed jersey, a $5 concession voucher, and a postgame slapshot on the ice. Limited availability.

Learn more about Military Appreciation Night or purchase the ticket package by visiting BlueJackets.com/MilitaryAppreciation.

Interested in a 2026-27 Blue Jackets Ticket Plan? Fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information along with an invitation for an arena tour, including two complimentary tickets.

Choose the games and seats you want with plans starting at 11 games and savings of up to 40%. PLUS, enjoy flexible payment options and score exclusive discounts on merchandise and concessions!

