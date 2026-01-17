PREVIEW: Blue Jackets, Penguins to renew Metro rivalry

When Rick Bowness was hired as head coach of the Blue Jackets, he said he took the job because he felt he could help the team.

He also believed he could win with the squad. Two games in, he’s been proven right.

Columbus has won both games with Bowness behind the bench, first a topsy-turvy 5-3 victory against Calgary on Tuesday followed by a workmanlike 4-1 victory against Vancouver on Thursday night.

After the latter triumph, Bowness echoed a message he’s said a few times since he took over the squad.

“I want these guys to start to understand, we have a good team here, and we do,” Bowness said. “And we have to keep going. That’s what we’re gonna do.”

For a CBJ team that has gone through a frustrating season to this point and is trying to work its way up the Eastern Conference standings, that message has been good to hear. While the Blue Jackets still have work to do, they have emerged from the cellar in the East and can get within three points of a Pittsburgh team that is tied for third in the Metropolitan Division with a win tonight.

In a sport where confidence can make a ton of difference in the way a team plays, the Blue Jackets acknowledge that self-belief goes a long way, which has helped Bowness’ message sink in.

“To have a new voice come in and say that and give reminders, sometimes when you’re in it, it’s like you get too in tune to just being in here, you kind of forget,” Coyle said. “You get an outside perspective (that says), ‘I’ve watched it. I’ve seen it. Now I’m in here, and it’s here.’ Just for another voice to come in and say that and give us some confidence and up that belief factor a little bit, it’s huge.”

When Bowness took over the team, his message to the squad was that it had to become better at preventing goals and chances, with the new coach going as far as to write where the team ranked in the NHL in multiple defensive categories on the locker room white board as a way to let it sink in. So far, through his Bowness’ first two games, the Blue Jackets have allowed four goals – all on the power play – and the new boss sees positive signs in the squad’s defensive play.

“We haven’t given up a 5-on-5 goal,” Bowness said. “Some of that is some big saves at the right time, which certainly Elvis (Merzlikins) did (Friday) night because I didn’t like some of those chances we gave up in the first period at all. We addressed that, but after that we played solid. We’re gonna give up chances. The other team is pretty good too. They want to win, so give the other team credit a lot of times.

“But if we can keep the chances down to workable numbers, there’s enough offense on this team. I want them to keep the puck. I want them to make plays. I want them to be creative and just recognize when you can and when you cannot do those things is a big part of playing good defense.”