Small Business of the Month: Bridgeway Academy and Therapy Center

The Columbus Blue Jackets are excited to partner with First Merchants Bank to recognize small businesses in our community. Each month throughout the season, one company will be featured as the Small Business of the Month presented by First Merchants Bank. December's Small Business of the Month is Bridgeway Academy and Therapy Center.

More than two decades ago, Erin Nealy saw a need and helped fill it.

A music therapist who worked with developmentally disabled children in Central Ohio, she was always on the go, visiting families across the area to help kids. Speech therapist Abby David was doing similar work, and they had an idea – what if there was one central place where families could come to get the services they needed?

With that, Bridgeway Academy and Therapy Center was born.

“We were driving all over several counties to see kids, primarily in their homes, for therapy and saw a need for something deeper where kids and families could get their services all under one roof,” Nealy said. “We wanted to provide collaboration between therapists and classroom teachers and educators to have the best possible outcomes for our students.”

Opened in 2005, it’s fair to say Bridgeway has served the community well. The nonprofit school and therapy center serves children all across the Central Ohio area with developmental disabilities, in particular autism. Bridgeway offers a full-day school program from preschool all the way through grade 12 as well as speech, occupational, music and physical therapy classes, plus training and vocational programs for students up to age 22.

What started with around a dozen students and a handful of staff is now an acclaimed organization – Bridgeway was named Columbus’ Best Nonprofit in 2019, among other honors – with 275 full-time staff that serves more than 400 families and students per week.

“It’s amazing to be part of something that is touching the lives of so many students and families,” Nealy said.

Nealy was one of the Bridgeway staff members to attend the Dec. 28 game vs. the New York Islanders, where they were able to visit the television booth during the first intermission and watch the CBJ victory from club level.

“It’s been amazing,” Nealy said. “Thanks to First Merchants Bank for the opportunity, and it’s been a really fun evening. It’s just been really fun and exciting for us to be here, and to see the behind the scenes has been really cool.”