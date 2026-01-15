PREVIEW: Blue Jackets look to be heroes as they host Canucks

Tuesday was a day of change – and, in the end, success – for the Blue Jackets.

Facing a critical stretch of games heading into the Olympic break, president of hockey operations and general manager Don Waddell made the decision Monday to replace head coach Dean Evason with Rick Bowness, and that didn’t leave much time for the team to get ready for Tuesday’s game vs. Calgary.

Bowness met with the team in the morning, led a pregame skate and then was behind the bench for an NHL-record 2,727th time as Columbus broke a 3-3 tie with 1:34 remaining on Boone Jenner’s goal and finished off the victory over the Flames.

It was the second win in a row for the Blue Jackets, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. Not only did the victory start the Bowness era off on a good note, it came as Columbus began a stretch of seven home games in eight that provides the opportunity to rise up the Eastern Conference standings.

While CBJ players were disappointed their record meant that a change was necessary, they viewed Waddell’s decision to make a move as a sign the front office still believes in the team’s ability to play postseason hockey. Veteran Charlie Coyle called it “a tough day for everyone, and it’s a kick in the butt for everyone, too,” and the Blue Jackets responded to earn a crucial victory.

“You want to make the most of it, and yeah, we played a solid game for the most part,” Coyle said. “We get that goal with a minute 30 (seconds) left, and that doesn’t always happen like that, but I think it’s a great thing that it happened that way just because you get rewarded for playing the right way for the most part and you make it happen.”

After watching the tape, Bowness was pleased with what he saw from the team – other than, perhaps, three power-play goals allowed that let the Flames stay in the game. But while there will be a few tweaks and changes coming to the team’s X’s and O’s, what the new head coach wants to see the most is a team that competes and sticks up for one another, and the Blue Jackets passed the first test.

“Not a lot of things,” Bowness said when asked if he saw a lot he wanted to fix. “Certain things, for sure. I thought we had a great second period. We didn’t give up a scoring chance 5-on-5, but it was the penalty kill that kept them in the game, which we’re going to fix. Listen, we did a lot of good things last night, and there’s some things that I’m changing that aren’t going to happen overnight.

“But what I saw, when we were really effective, they weren’t getting anything through the neutral zone or anything off the rush. When we were out of that a little bit, that’s when we got in a little bit of trouble. Also in the (defensive) zone, I still want us to get nasty. I still want us to end plays more.”

Game two of the Bowness era comes tonight as a struggling Vancouver team comes to Nationwide Arena for DC Comics Superman™ Night. If the Blue Jackets appear to be faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than a locomotive and able to leap tall buildings in a single bound, it’s because confidence is building.

“As players, when there’s a switch, you treat it like a fresh start,” Cole Sillinger said. “Obviously the last game was a positive lift for our group, and we just have to continue to build and trust each other that we have what it takes in the locker room. It’s also on us players to get the job done and help Bones out. It’s a fresh start and a new opportunity.”