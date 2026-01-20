Blue Jackets activate Isac Lundeström off Injured Reserve

The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated forward Isac Lundeström off Injured Reserve, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Lundeström, 26, missed the past 12 games with a lower body injury suffered in practice on December 27. He has registered one goal and four assists for five points with four penalty minutes, while averaging 12:22 TOI in 35 games this season after signing with the Blue Jackets as a free agent on July 1, 2025.

The 6-1, 192-pound native of Gallivare, Sweden has registered 36-53-89 and 42 PIM in 372 career NHL contests with Columbus and the Anaheim Ducks, with whom he spent his first seven seasons from 2018-25. He was originally selected by the Ducks in the first-round, 23rd overall, at the 2018 NHL Draft.