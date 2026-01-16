Blue Jackets throw it back to the Millennium era at The Cannonball

Get ready to relive the iconic boy bands, paparazzi flashes, and unforgettable 2000s style at The CannonBall on Tuesday, February 24 at 6:30 p.m. Presented by Bartha and Bread Financial, this year’s theme—Millennium Rewind—brings the ultimate throwback party to Nationwide Arena. Guests will enjoy a night of dancing, delicious eats, and themed cocktails, all benefiting the health and wellness of children in central Ohio. The CannonBall is your chance to immerse yourself in glitter, glam, and early-2000s vibes while supporting the children of central Ohio.

The annual event raises funds to further the Foundation’s mission of positively impacting the lives of local youth. Over the past 25 years, the Foundation has invested over $16 million into the surrounding community. At the start of the 2025-26 National Hockey League season, the Foundation announced an investment of more than $1.1 million in grants to local charitable and youth hockey organizations. The grants were made possible through the support of fans, partners, and last year’s event, which raised more than $500,000.

“For 25 years, the Blue Jackets Foundation has worked to improve the health and wellness of children across central Ohio,” said Blue Jackets Foundation Board Chair, Cathy Lyttle. “The CannonBall is an opportunity to celebrate that legacy and recognize the incredible support from fans and partners who make this work possible. Together, we are building on a quarter-century of impact and looking ahead to even greater achievements for children in our community.”

Attendees can dress to impress in their best 2000s attire and mingle with Blue Jackets players, coaches, and personalities. With fun throwbacks, vibrant colors, and glam attire, The CannonBall promises to be an unforgettable experience. The evening will also feature highlights of the Foundation’s ongoing community involvement and offer a preview of future initiatives.

Don't miss the party of the year! Limited tickets, priced at $500, are on sale now. Cocktail attire or come dressed in your best 2000s threads. For more information, visit www.BlueJackets.com/CannonBall.

