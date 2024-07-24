2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ at historic Ohio Stadium presales begin July 30

Presales for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ at historic Ohio Stadium, on Saturday, March 1, 2025, will begin on Tuesday, July 30. The highly anticipated game at “The Shoe” will feature the Columbus Blue Jackets facing off against the Detroit Red Wings in a rivalry game marked for history. To date, more than 122,000 tickets have been requested to Columbus’ first outdoor game. Guaranteed access to these presales are available exclusively to Blue Jackets 2024-25 Season Ticket Holders with tickets for the general public going on sale later this year.

Fans with a full season ticket package can purchase up to eight tickets to the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ starting on Tuesday, July 30. This presale opportunity for fans with partial ticket packages, including half and quarter-season packages, will start a week later on Tuesday, August 6. All Season Ticket Holders who purchase tickets to the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ will receive additional benefits, including invitations to attend special events and an exclusive commemorative gift. Presales for Blue Jackets 2024-25 Season Ticket Holders will end on August 11th, 2024 at 11:59 p.m.

Information on all Blue Jackets ticketing options, including 2024-25 season tickets, can be obtained by calling (614) 246-3350 or visiting BlueJackets.com/tickets. Fans can sign up for news and updates on the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ at BlueJackets.com/outdoor.