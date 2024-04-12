SvoNotes: Blankenburg finishes tough season on a high note

Coming from across the way, Jiricek raced to Blankenburg and embraced him in a hug. Hockey players come together after every goal, but Jiricek’s reaction was more than the usual celebration.

As someone who has spent much of the season with Blankenburg with AHL Cleveland, Jiricek knew a second straight injury-plagued season had not been easy on his defensive partner. And in that moment, as he wrapped his arms around Blankenburg, Jiricek knew what the goal meant to Blankenburg.

“I knew there was a lot of injuries this season for him, and he had a tough season too,” Jiricek said. “I was so excited for him to get one to go in and score in the NHL, so good for him. I was so happy for him.”

That excitement was shared by every Blue Jackets player, the coaching staff and most fans of the 5th Line, who have immediately embraced Blankenburg as a fan favorite over the past two-plus seasons.

There aren’t many 5-foot-9 defensemen in the NHL, and the ones that do exist don’t tend to play with the fearless aggressiveness of Blankenburg. His team-first mentality and willingness to throw his body around have made Blankenburg respected throughout CBJ land, so for him to score in his first game back with the Blue Jackets carried a little extra emotional weight.

That’s one thing head coach Pascal Vincent had in mind when the team recalled Blankenburg late last week after the season-ending injury suffered by Jake Bean.

“This is a little different one given what he has been through,” Vincent said. “You never want to see a guy get hurt, but the opportunity that’s been created for a guy who’s had a pretty long, tough year is good for Nick and what he’s been through.

“We know Nick. We know he’s all-in, all-out. He’s a warrior and brings energy. He’s really respected in the room. We know he can play.”

Unfortunately, though, you can’t tell Blankenburg’s story without mentioning the injuries. Perhaps it’s just part of the deal for someone whose willingness to throw a hit and stick his nose into trouble might not mesh with his body type at the NHL level, but the University of Michigan product has skated in just 45 games with the Blue Jackets and 21 more in Cleveland the past two seasons because of a variety of maladies.

He acknowledged in an interview before the season that it had been a difficult road for him, as while the professional level is still a brotherhood in the locker room, players tend to have much more time to themselves than they do at previous levels. It’s particularly tough for injured players, who tend to do a lot of their rehab on their own and don’t spend as much time with those who are sitting in the dressing room on a daily basis.

“I’ve never really had an injury before that took me out of the game for more than a week or two, so that was definitely new to me,” he said before the campaign while reflecting on his injury-marred 2022-23 campaign. “I think just trying to learn and navigate through that. Being at the pro level, you spend a lot of time alone. Just trying to become my own best friend at this point, you know what I mean? I think that’s been a big thing for me is really trying to get to know myself and how I am as a person.

“I feel like that’s been a big difference for me over the last year is taking care of myself mentally and physically. With so much time being alone, there’s a lot of things you’re thinking about, and trying to manage those expectations and manage what is going on at the rink and struggles that you’re going through. That was a big thing for me was trying to become my own best friend, you know?”

Those are lessons that have helped Blankenburg this year, but there’s no getting around the fact it’s been a difficult season. Before his recall, Blankenburg had played just six games with the Blue Jackets and 21 with Cleveland, but a pair of injuries left him stuck in limbo with rehab. He finally returned to the lineup March 30 and was called up to replace Bean after just two games.

“I was really excited, obviously, to be here,” he said. “The last few months have been probably the hardest months for me in my hockey career. I’m just very thankful and I look back at my faith and how God has gotten me through everything and given me the strength just to learn throughout this process and give me the wisdom and perspective. I’ve learned a lot through it all, and I’m just very thankful.

“It’s been great. Even my first two games back in Cleveland, I was looking around and being able to be on the ice or just going out for practice and just having my health has definitely made me thankful and grateful to be back. I’m just trying to enjoy it day by day and be where my feet are and live in the present.”

So will Blankenburg find a lucky rabbit’s foot or perform some sort of ritual to ask for health next season? Probably not; it’ll just be another offseason of hard work, but he couldn't help but laugh when asked if the adversity he’s gone through will pay off in the end.

“I hope so,” he said. “It’s definitely taught me just really to let go of the things I can’t control. I think the big thing for this year is just trying to live presently in the moment and taking it day by day and not get so caught up in what’s going to happen next year, going through injury, if I’m gonna get hurt or anything like that. I’m just trying to truly enjoy the moment where I’m at, whether I’m in Cleveland or I’m in Columbus. I think that just brought me a lot of peace.”

Youngsters Making Progress

Let’s be honest – in a normal season, such players as James Malatesta and Mikael Pyyhtia wouldn’t have played with the Blue Jackets.

Malatesta is still just 20 years old and Pyyhtia is 22, and both were in their first full seasons in Cleveland in March when they got the call to the NHL. There’s still plenty of development to be had for both, but the ridiculous injury run that’s hit Columbus in recent weeks led to both being summoned to the NHL.

They’re happy to be here of course, and Vincent is happy to have them on the bench. For the coach, it’s fun to see how the youngsters respond to the highest level, and as time goes on, you can see them acclimating. And for Pyyhtia and Malatesta, the fact that they have is the reason they’re still with the Blue Jackets in the final days of the season.

“The first few games, they’re nervous, they want to do well,” Vincent said. “They don’t know if they’re gonna stay for a game or two, but the way they’ve played, we could have made some changes and send some guys down and bring some other guys back up. But they deserve to stay here. They’ve earned it. We can see more confidence, we can see less questions, less hesitation on the ice. They’re good young players, and that’s exciting for the organization.”

Vincent has spoken about how he loves the “spice” Malatesta brings to the game, and the winger has notched an assist and 36 hits in nine games. Pyyhtia, meanwhile, has a single helper in 15 games, but the head coach sees a strong future for the winger.

“I’m not evaluating the score sheet,” Vincent said. “As a coach, you see his level of play, compete level. Can he make plays? Can he defend properly? Is he willing to get in the battles, stay in the battles, win the battles, all of the components that you need in order to be a good NHL player? And right now, I’m very impressed with him. If we can improve his strength, because he’s not a big guy, I think this guy can be an NHL player.”