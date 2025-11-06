CBJ RECALL LUCA DEL DEL BELLUZ AND PLACE ERIK GUDBRANSON ON INJURED RESERVE

The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled forward Luca Del Belluz from the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, and placed defenseman Erik Gudbranson (hip injury) on Injured Reserve retroactive to October 27, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Del Bel Belluz, 21, has collected three goals and six assists for nine points with a +3 plus/minus rating in 16 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets, including 2-6-8, +2 in 15 outings last season. He leads the Monsters in goals and points in 2025-26 with 3-2-5 in seven outings. He was selected by Columbus in the second round, 44th overall, at the 2022 NHL Draft.

The 6-1, 191-pound forward has registered 39-50-89, 24 penalty minutes and is +4 in 126 career AHL games with Cleveland since making his professional debut in 2023-24. In 2024-25, he racked up 27-26-53, 12 PIM and was +6 in 61 games and was selected to play in the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic. He missed the contest on recall with the Columbus. The Woodbridge, Ontario native tallied 71-98-169 and 50 PIM in 192 career games with the Ontario Hockey League’s Mississauga Steelheads from 2019-23.

Gudbranson, 33, has registered 34-103-137 and 851 PIM in 809 career NHL games, including 7-36-43 and 143 PIM in 168 contests since joining the Blue Jackets prior to the 2022-23 campaign. He has picked up six PIM in four outings this season.

Columbus returns to action on Saturday when they visit the Vancouver Canucks. Game time from Rogers Arena is 10 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio and the FanDuel Sports Network app begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 9:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 93.3 The Bus in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.