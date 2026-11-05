Game Preview: Hockey Fights Cancer Night vs the Dallas Stars

Tune In

Watch: Blue Jackets Hockey Network (The CW, Spectrum HD Ch. 320/1320; IP Ch. 349; Prime Video, Fubo, DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream)

Listen: 97.1 The Fan & the CBJ app

The Matchup

The Blue Jackets are 35-37-7 all-time against the Stars.

The Stars defeated the Blue Jackets 3-1 earlier this season at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The Blue Jackets last defeated the Stars in January 2026 in a 1-0 shutout.

Ice Breakers

Zach Werenski has recorded the most points against the Stars by a Blue Jacket, with 14 points (5G-9A) in 22 games, including an assist in the teams’ most recent meeting. Werenski leads the Blue Jackets in assists, with 12 in 12 games, including six in the last four games.

Charlie Coyle and Kent Johnson lead the Blue Jackets in points this season with 13 points each.

Mathieu Olivier, Valeri Nichushkin, Cole Sillinger, Coyle and Werenski all recorded multipoint games Tuesday night against the Colorado Avalanche.

Provorov Returns to the Scoresheet

In just his second game of the season, Ivan Provorov scored his first goal of the season during Tuesday night’s game against the Colorado Avalanche. Provorov, who missed the first 11 games of the 2026-27 season because of a lower-body injury, scored the Blue Jackets’ second goal of the night in the first period, giving them an early advantage over Colorado.