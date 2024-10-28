PREVIEW: Blue Jackets kick off busy week vs. Oilers

BLUE JACKETS (3-3-1) vs. OILERS (4-4-1), 7 PM, NATIONWIDE ARENA
COLUMBUS, T-6th in Metropolitan
EDMONTON, T-5th in Pacific
Columbus begins a stretch of four games in six days against Edmonton in Nationwide Arena
COLUMBUS, T-6th in Metropolitan
EDMONTON, T-5th in Pacific
Sometimes in the NHL, you lose a game because the energy just isn’t there. Sometimes, you don’t win because you don’t execute properly.
For the Blue Jackets, Saturday night in Nashville was one of the latter setbacks. Columbus brought the effort but made enough mistakes to see a third-period lead disappear in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Predators.
The Blue Jackets did a lot of good things, but head coach Dean Evason was left disappointed by his team’s inability to limit Nashville's opportunities after taking a 2-0 lead in the second period.
"We were impressed (by how we settled things down late), but we were unimpressed with how we played when we had a two-goal lead,” Evason said. “We turned the puck over constantly and gave them an opportunity to come back at us, and we have to manage the game a hell of a lot better than we did in those situations. The game should have been cleaner than it was, and it wasn't clean here tonight.
“For the most part, to be honest with you, we liked our game, like we liked how we played. We limited a lot of their opportunities. When we didn't turn it over, we were a really good hockey club. When we did, we were very, very average.”
The good news is Columbus was able to get a point in a venue that has been a challenge over the years, and there were still plenty of things to build on. The Blue Jackets played the aggressive, fast-paced style they’ve been touting in the early season, and they got scoring again, with tallies from the top six (Kirill Marchenko), bottom six (Zach Aston-Reese) and the blue line (Zach Werenski).
“I thought we played hard,” Werenski said after the game. “Sometimes we didn't really maybe play smart, but we definitely played well enough to get two points. It just didn't work out tonight.”
The Blue Jackets won’t have long to think about that one, though, with a busy week coming up. Columbus kicks off a stretch of four games in six days – including three at home – tonight with reigning Western Conference champion Edmonton coming to town.
The goal will be to play with the same effort but limit the mistakes against an Oilers team with some of the top weapons in the NHL.
"We're gonna have to watch the tape and kind of figure it out, maybe some details here and there,” Mathieu Olivier said postgame in Nashville. “I thought we generated chances and gave ourselves a chance to win here. So we get a point. We'll take it and go back home for the next game.”
Head coach: Kris Knoblauch (Second season)
Team stats: Goals per game: 2.33 (30th) | Scoring defense: 3.22 (17th) | PP: 13.0 percent (27th) | PK: 60.0 percent (32nd)
The narrative: Boasting two of the superstars of the game in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton has continuously built over the years but still hasn’t been able to hoist the elusive Stanley Cup, coming within a game of it a season ago but losing Game 7 of the Final vs. Florida. It’s been a bit of a slow start for the Oilers, just as it was last year, but it still feels like they’ll be in the mix at the end. They may be finding their groove, too, winning two straight including last night’s 3-2 overtime triumph at Detroit.
Team leaders: McDavid and Draisaitl combined for 73 goals and 238 points a season ago, and they again lead the way as McDavid has three goals and 10 points with Draisaitl posting six goals among his 10 points. Mattias Ekholm has a goal among his seven points, while Evan Bouchard – coming off a season in which his 82 points were fourth among NHL defensemen – has a 3-3-6 line.
Stuart Skinner is in line to get the start in Columbus after cementing himself as the No. 1 the past two seasons. He’s 2-3-1 this year with a 3.06 GAA and .890 save percentage.
What's new: Edmonton made some changes in the offseason, acquiring veteran goal scorer Jeff Skinner from Buffalo for young center Ryan McLeod and signing Viktor Arvidsson in free agency. It hasn’t paid off yet – Skinner has two goals while Arvidsson is yet to light the lamp – but the two could add some secondary scoring as the year goes by. It hasn’t helped that Evander Kane is on injured reserve with an abdominal injury.
Trending: The teams split the two games a year ago, with Edmonton winning 4-1 at home and Columbus taking a 4-2 victory in Nationwide Arena. The Blue Jackets have won three straight against the Oilers in Nationwide Arena.
Former CBJ: None
LW 4 Cole Sillinger
C 23 Sean Monahan
RW 86 Kirill Marchenko
LW 82 Mikael Pyyhtia
C 19 Adam Fantilli
RW 59 Yegor Chinakhov
LW 21 James van Riemsdyk
C 7 Sean Kuraly
RW 62 Kevin Labanc
LW 27 Zach Aston-Reese
C 17 Justin Danforth
RW 24 Mathieu Olivier
LD 8 Zach Werenski
RD 9 Ivan Provorov
G 40 Daniil Tarasov
LD 2 Jake Christiansen
RD 78 Damon Severson
OR G 90 Elvis Merzlikins
LD 3 Jack Johnson
RD 22 Jordan Harris
Scratches: Kent Johnson (upper body), David Jiricek
Injured reserve, Injured/Non-Roster list: Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Boone Jenner (upper body), Dmitri Voronkov (upper body), Gavin Brindley (finger)
Roster Report: The Blue Jackets were off Sunday so we’ll know more about the lineup after the team’s morning skate at 10 a.m.
Twelve different Blue Jackets have a goal and 19 have points on the season. ... The Blue Jackets’ 27 goals through seven games are a franchise record, and the team has scored in 16 of 21 regulation periods this season. ... Kirill Marchenko has scored in four of the last six games and has a 4-5-9 line in that span. ... Mathieu Olivier has a 3-2-5 line in the last four games, while Zach Werenski has a 1-4-5 line in that span. ... Columbus has rotated wins and losses in seven-straight games to start the campaign, marking the longest stretch to begin a season in club history. ... Sean Monahan is two assists away from 300 in his NHL career and three goals from 250, while Damon Severson is five points away from 300.
Oct. 28, 2005: Adam Foote scores at 19:18 of the third period and Trevor Letowski gets the tiebreaking winner in the eighth round of the shootout as the Blue Jackets take a 2-1 victory over Minnesota in Nationwide Arena. It was the first shootout victory in team history, as Mark Hartigan scored the first shootout goal for the franchise and goalie Martin Prusek stopped seven of eight Wild shots against.
Oct. 28, 2016: Sergei Bobrovsky posts his second shutout in seven days' time, making 35 saves in a 4-0 victory at Anaheim.
Oct. 28, 2022: First-round draft pick David Jiricek, 18, makes his NHL debut in a game vs. Boston in Nationwide Arena, becoming the second-youngest defenseman to do so in club history after Rostislav Klesla.