Blue Jackets defeat Penguins, end 6-game losing streak

Zach Aston-Reese, Mathieu Olivier, Damon Severson and Cole Sillinger scored, and Sean Monahan had two assists for the Blue Jackets (6-8-2), who were 0-5-1 in their past six games. Elvis Merzlikins made 21 saves.

“Now we have that win,” Merzlikins said. “We have that winning mentality back on and we have to keep going.”

Anthony Beauvillier had a goal and an assist for the Penguins (6-10-3), who have lost three straight and five of six (1-3-2). Tristan Jarry, who was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Saturday, made 33 saves in his first start since Oct. 16.

“As a group we felt pretty good about our game after two periods,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. “The biggest point in the third period is we didn’t defend our net front. If you look at a couple of goals they scored, they are outside shots where the rebound lays there and we’re either puck watching or we don’t get into people. We have to be harder at the net front. We have to make them work harder for their goals.”

Aston-Reese gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead at 2:20 of the first period, redirecting Jake Christiansen's shot from along the left boards.

“We didn't really give them a sniff,” Aston-Reese said. “Little bit on our heels in the second, but we managed it fine. That's going to happen. Decent damage control. So, a really good 60-minute effort tonight.”