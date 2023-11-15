Crosby gets hat trick, Penguins defeat slumping Blue Jackets

Crosby has 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) during a nine-game point streak.

"With every game I think you feel more and more comfortable," Crosby said. "You know, I think as a team, I feel we know what our game looks like. We're getting to it a little bit more. ... It's nice to get out there and just play on instincts and just read plays and play off one another and not think about the system or what you have to do too much. So, I think it's coming and we're getting to our game a lot more."

Erik Karlsson and Jake Guentzel each had a goal and an assist, and Tristan Jarry made 27 saves for the Penguins (8-6-0), who have outscored their opponents 25-8 during their winning streak.

"I thought it was just a good team effort," Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. "We stayed with it. It was a close game. [Columbus] hasn't won many games lately, but they're in a lot of games against a lot of good teams. ... That's a good young team over there. They've got a lot of good young players, but I was proud of the group. I thought our guys played hard."