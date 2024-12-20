Merzlikins stops 40, Blue Jackets hold off Devils

Luke Hughes cut it to 3-1 at 17:10 of the third period with Allen pulled for the extra skater, lifting the puck over a prone Merzlikins.

“We have a really resilient group and obviously not the outcome that we want but for all our guys to play 60 (minutes) like that, push to the very end, is a very important thing,” Hughes said.

Merzlikins was under siege after that with Allen still pulled.

“I'm still trying to catch my breath. It was hard,” Merzlikins said. “They were coming. They were coming really hard. They're a great team.

“Players were all around the crease. There was too many sticks, too many skates. There was a point that I couldn't even understand what's going on.”

Meier then made it 3-2 at 18:35 from the slot.

“I’ve got to give credit to them, but it's also on us to bury those chances that we have,” he said. “At the end, we got close, but it's almost like we started scoring too late.”

Monahan scored into an empty net at 18:50 for the 4-2 final.

NOTES: Werenski extended his home point streak to 10 games (eight goals, nine assists) to tie the franchise record held by Oliver Bjorkstrand (2021-22), Cam Atkinson (2016-17) and Andrew Cassels (2002-03). … Werenski also tied Nick Foligno for fourth on the Blue Jackets career points list with 334 (101 goals, 233 assists). … Marchenko’s second assist gave him 100 NHL points (55 goals, 45 assists) in 170 games to become the fourth-fastest Columbus player to reach the mark behind Pierre-Luc Dubois (142 games), Nikolay Zherdev (150 games) and Rick Nash (164 games). … Blue Jackets forward James Malatesta made his season debut and had two hits in 10:56 of ice time. … Luke Hughes (26:14) and Jack Hughes (24:53) combined to play 41:07 and took 19 shots on goal, including an NHL career high 13 by Jack, one off the franchise record held by Claude Lemieux (Dec. 3, 1992, at the Ottawa Senators). … Jack Hughes was on the ice 5:39 of the final 6:05. Luke played the last 3:16.