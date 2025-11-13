Blue Jackets connection remains strong for Hero alumna

As Madeline Richardson has battled cancer twice, her favorite team has been with her throughout the journey

By Madeline Bradshaw / BlueJackets.com

In many ways, the Blue Jackets have been a constant presence in Madeline Richardson’s life.

As a fan, the Powell native grew up going to games with her family. She has fond memories of what she likes to call the team’s “golden age,” when they built a consistent playoff team in the late 2010s.

Not only that, her first date with her current boyfriend was at a Jackets game.

“I’ve always really loved the Blue Jackets,” Richardson said.

Even amid two cancer diagnoses, Richardson’s connection to the team has remained, evolving from fandom to a support system as a Blue Jackets Pediatric Cancer Hero.

At 6 years old, she was diagnosed with a Stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma, a rare cancer most commonly found in young children.

Her mom’s intuition and advocacy for her daughter eventually led to the diagnosis.

“It was right before Christmas. I was at my great grandma's house,” Richardson said. “I remember all the cousins would be in the living room, and we would open all of our presents, and I wanted to go take a nap instead of opening my presents.”

Thinking this was odd behavior for such a young girl, her mother, Carol, took her to the doctor, yet they kept dismissing her as merely having dehydration.

“Finally, my mom took me back and was like, ‘I'm not leaving until you tell me what is wrong, because it's not dehydration,’” Richardson said.

Already at Stage 4, she immediately began treatment, which included several rounds of chemotherapy, radiation and immunotherapy lasting nearly two years.

Now an Ohio State student who has beaten cancer twice, Richardson remains part of the Blue Jackets family. As the Blue Jackets stage this year’s Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by OhioHealth tonight vs. Edmonton, Richardson will be in attendance to celebrate with an organization that was a big part of her fight.

A Community of Support

During Madeline’s time as a Hero during the 2012-13 season, the Blue Jackets supported her and the Richardson family, filling physical and emotional needs that are often forgotten during long stays in the hospital while undergoing treatment.

Not only did she watch games in the hospital with her dad, Craig, she especially enjoyed seeing Stinger and Blue Jackets players during their annual team visit to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

“They would come visit the hospital, and Stinger would be up there. It was just nice to kind of be like, ‘OK, like, I'm not alone,’” Richardson said.

The Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation Family Resource Center at Nationwide Children’s was hugely impactful for the Richardson family, especially Carol. Functioning as a home away from home, the Family Resource Center supports inpatient and outpatient families and patients during their time at the facility.

“My mom would go down there and just take a shower, do laundry, and just have some space,” Madeline said. “It was really draining for her too, because she was with me all the time. That's a special place for her, to kind of step away for a minute.”

The lasting impact of helping with seemingly mundane everyday things like laundry and a shower demonstrates how the Blue Jackets and Nationwide Children's were able to provide a sense of normalcy for the Richardson family.

A hallmark moment of Richardson’s time as a Hero was the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation’s annual fashion show, where each Hero was paired with a player and their significant other to walk down the runway.

Richardson fondly remembers the gold sequin outfit she chose from Justice for the event. She also remembers being jealous of the girl who was paired up with Cam Atkinson, the recently retired Blue Jackets forward.

“As a kid, I was convinced that I was gonna marry Cam Atkinson. Convinced,” Richardson said. “I was 12 years old. I had a poster of him in my closet.”

Madeline Richardson smiles during a 2012 photoshoot in the Blue Jackets locker room when she was a CBJ Pediatric Hero

Roughly two years after receiving her original diagnosis, Richardson completed treatment and rang the bell. That chapter of her life had closed, and for the next 11 years, she lived without interruption.

She began studying genetics at The Ohio State University, working toward cancer research, until she noticed pain in her hip during sophomore year.

Her second diagnosis was osteosarcoma in her hip. As an aggressive bone cancer, this was entirely different from her previous battle.

“It was a lot of things that I thought I had worked through that just came all crashing back,” Richardson said. “That was terrifying because that was not at all similar to what I had gone through before.”

This time, treatment included chemotherapy three weeks every month and a major surgery with a two-year recovery timeline.

Richardson rang the bell a second time in July 2024 and is back on campus full-time.

Sharing Her Experience

Her Blue Jackets ties remain strong as a Hero alumna. She and her boyfriend, Owen, go to lots of games, and she makes sure her dog, Socks, is equipped to cheer on her favorite team.

“(He) has two or three different Blue Jackets shirts,” she said. “I buy him toys at the game in the dog section of the store.”

With a newfound sense of perspective and gratitude, she is also leaning into the role of mentor for this year’s group of Blue Jackets Heroes.

The CBJ Foundation’s annual Flashes of Hope photoshoot captures the resilience of the Heroes through individual and family pictures, as well as photos with CBJ players. At this year’s event in late October, Richardson developed a special connection with a current Hero named Ellie.

Ellie, 8 years old, was also diagnosed with neuroblastoma and completed treatment this May. Richardson spent time with Ellie and her family at the photoshoot, sharing advice and memories from her time as a Hero.

“I loved it. It was really special to see those kids in that same (environment),” Richardson said. “I remember just looking at (Ellie) and being like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ She's about the same age of diagnosis, too, and I told her mom, ‘This almost feels eerie, like I’m looking in a mirror.’ It made me feel really good because look how far I’ve come since then and done things that I never thought I would be able to do.”

Richardson’s role as a mentor is especially meaningful for her, and it helps heal her as much as it does them. While it can bring back difficult memories, she’s grateful for those relationships because it helps her feel grateful for how much she’s overcome.

“It was nice to be able to talk to those kids,” she said. “It’s very unique that they get to talk to someone who knows what they’re talking about.

“I would’ve loved to be able to see myself in someone who was older than me and who was independent and an adult and living on their own and doing all the things they wanted to do."

From a fan to a Hero and survivor, Richardson's love for the Blue Jackets has stayed constant.

“We got to go to the Hockey Fights Cancer game, and I remember (the players) wearing the Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys and thinking, ‘Okay, that’s for me. That’s for me, and they all know who I am. They’re doing this for us,’” Richardson said. “That’s a cool thought, and it’s nice to feel like a part of that community, which is really special.”

A two-time cancer survivor, Richardson remains an important part of the Blue Jackets community and is a Hero in every sense of the word.

