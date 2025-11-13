Blue Jackets connection remains strong for Hero alumna

In many ways, the Blue Jackets have been a constant presence in Madeline Richardson’s life.

As a fan, the Powell native grew up going to games with her family. She has fond memories of what she likes to call the team’s “golden age,” when they built a consistent playoff team in the late 2010s.

Not only that, her first date with her current boyfriend was at a Jackets game.

“I’ve always really loved the Blue Jackets,” Richardson said.

Even amid two cancer diagnoses, Richardson’s connection to the team has remained, evolving from fandom to a support system as a Blue Jackets Pediatric Cancer Hero.

At 6 years old, she was diagnosed with a Stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma, a rare cancer most commonly found in young children.

Her mom’s intuition and advocacy for her daughter eventually led to the diagnosis.

“It was right before Christmas. I was at my great grandma's house,” Richardson said. “I remember all the cousins would be in the living room, and we would open all of our presents, and I wanted to go take a nap instead of opening my presents.”

Thinking this was odd behavior for such a young girl, her mother, Carol, took her to the doctor, yet they kept dismissing her as merely having dehydration.

“Finally, my mom took me back and was like, ‘I'm not leaving until you tell me what is wrong, because it's not dehydration,’” Richardson said.

Already at Stage 4, she immediately began treatment, which included several rounds of chemotherapy, radiation and immunotherapy lasting nearly two years.

Now an Ohio State student who has beaten cancer twice, Richardson remains part of the Blue Jackets family. As the Blue Jackets stage this year’s Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by OhioHealth tonight vs. Edmonton, Richardson will be in attendance to celebrate with an organization that was a big part of her fight.

A Community of Support

During Madeline’s time as a Hero during the 2012-13 season, the Blue Jackets supported her and the Richardson family, filling physical and emotional needs that are often forgotten during long stays in the hospital while undergoing treatment.

Not only did she watch games in the hospital with her dad, Craig, she especially enjoyed seeing Stinger and Blue Jackets players during their annual team visit to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

“They would come visit the hospital, and Stinger would be up there. It was just nice to kind of be like, ‘OK, like, I'm not alone,’” Richardson said.

The Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation Family Resource Center at Nationwide Children’s was hugely impactful for the Richardson family, especially Carol. Functioning as a home away from home, the Family Resource Center supports inpatient and outpatient families and patients during their time at the facility.

“My mom would go down there and just take a shower, do laundry, and just have some space,” Madeline said. “It was really draining for her too, because she was with me all the time. That's a special place for her, to kind of step away for a minute.”

The lasting impact of helping with seemingly mundane everyday things like laundry and a shower demonstrates how the Blue Jackets and Nationwide Children's were able to provide a sense of normalcy for the Richardson family.

A hallmark moment of Richardson’s time as a Hero was the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation’s annual fashion show, where each Hero was paired with a player and their significant other to walk down the runway.

Richardson fondly remembers the gold sequin outfit she chose from Justice for the event. She also remembers being jealous of the girl who was paired up with Cam Atkinson, the recently retired Blue Jackets forward.

“As a kid, I was convinced that I was gonna marry Cam Atkinson. Convinced,” Richardson said. “I was 12 years old. I had a poster of him in my closet.”