Hearing loss hasn't stopped Manch from playing the game he loves

Logan Manch knows that when he and his father, Charlie, step on the ice at Nationwide Arena tonight, it will show that hockey truly is for everyone.

The now 11-year-old was born with “profound” hearing loss in both ears, the highest level of hearing loss for newborns. But that hasn’t stopped Logan from playing his favorite sport, as he went through the Blue Jackets Learn to Play program and now skates in the Blue Jackets Hockey League.

Tonight’s Hockey Is For Everyone game presented by Vorys isn’t just a celebration of diversity and inclusion in the sport, it shows all the ways barriers can be broken down for fans – and yes, hockey players – to enjoy the sport they love.

Before the game and throughout the night, the Blue Jackets will recognize a number of organizations in Central Ohio that make hockey possible for everyone, including Logan.

“I’m going to be happy because I’m going to show everyone can play hockey if they really commit to it,” Logan said. “That’s why it’s called Hockey is for Everyone. It’s really fun to skate on the ice because I think I get to be next to a Jackets player when they do the national anthem. My dad is going to be there with me the whole time, so I’ll have extra comfort if I ever get nervous. It’s probably going to be a core memory.”

Logan has tried football, basketball, tee ball, karate and gymnastics, but for the Dublin native, no sport is as fun to play as hockey.

With a father who also plays and coaches the sport, Logan was on skates as a kid and has only seen his participation grow as he’s gotten older. One of the things he loves most about hockey is that when he’s on the ice, it’s the only thing on his mind.

“My favorite thing about playing hockey is probably the focus,” Logan said. “Nothing else matters. You’re just playing hockey. You see the puck, you’re skating and all you think about is what’s happening.”