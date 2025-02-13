Blue Jackets celebrate inclusivity with Hockey Is For Everyone Night presented by Vorys

The Columbus Blue Jackets will celebrate diversity and inclusion in the sport of hockey with Hockey Is For Everyone Night, presented by Vorys, on Tuesday, February 25, when the team hosts the Dallas Stars at Nationwide Arena. The game, scheduled for 7 p.m., will feature a range of themed recognitions, fundraising opportunities, and an exclusive giveaway for fans.

The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a Hockey Is For Everyone tote bag, commemorating the Blue Jackets’ commitment to fostering an inclusive and welcoming environment for all participants and fans of the sport.

As part of the evening’s celebration, the Blue Jackets are offering a Celebrate Pride Ticket package for members and allies of the LGBTQIA+ community. This offer includes a ticket to the game and an exclusive CBJ Pride jersey. Additionally, a portion of each ticket purchased through the initiative will be donated to Stonewall Columbus, supporting their mission to increase visibility, inclusion, and connection within the LGBTQIA+ community.

To start the evening, there will be the performance of the national anthem by Leo Welsh, accompanied by an American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter, ensuring that fans of all abilities can experience the moment together.

Throughout the night, fans can look forward to a vast representation of the hockey community in Columbus including a special on-ice introduction showcasing players from various programs that promote inclusivity and accessibility in the sport. These programs include:

Blue Jackets Hockey League

Capital Amateur Hockey Association

CCYHA Special Hockey (athletes with special needs)

Central Ohio Girl’s Hockey

Central Ohio Gay Lesbian Ally Hockey Association

Chiller Adult Hockey League

Columbus Chill Youth Hockey Association

Easton Youth Hockey Association

Columbus Ice Hockey Club (CIHC – Blind Hockey Program)

Newark Ice Hockey Association

Ohio AAA Blue Jackets

Ohio Sled Hockey (athletes with physical disabilities)

Ohio Warriors Sled Hockey (veterans with physical disabilities)

To recognize and support members of the sled hockey community, Vorys will present the Ohio Sled Hockey organization with a $10,000 check during the game. The donation will help facilitate the Junior team’s trip to the USA Hockey Disabled Hockey Festival held in Florida in May. The donation will also provide funds to support the program’s specialized equipment needs.

The Blue Jackets Foundation game auction will feature player-signed Hockey Is For Everyone jerseys as well as sticks bearing rainbow-colored pride tape in support of the LGBTQIA+ community. Fans can text CBJAUCTION to 76278 or visit cbjauction.givesmart.com to participate. A limited number of Hockey is For Everyone Night mystery pucks will also be on sale at cbjauction.givesmart.com and the Blue Jackets Foundation kiosk, located near sections 110-111.

To learn more about Hockey Is For Everyone, support the Blue Jackets Foundation’s initiatives or purchase the Celebrate Pride Ticket Offer, visit www.BlueJackets.com/HIFE.

Columbus returns to action following the 4 Nations Face-off on Saturday, February 22 when it hosts the Chicago Blackhawks. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.